The Justice League promotional tour is currently underway and the team were recently in China for press. Wonder Woman actress Gal Gadot thanked the country for their hospitality on her Twitter account. However, in a new tweet, Gadot appears next to a statue of herself as Wonder Woman, mad dogging the crudely done statue because it has her tiara. The picture has been liked over 28,000 times as of this writing and fans can't get enough of the hilarious picture, going as far as posting pictures of themselves next to other Wonder Woman statues.

Gal Gadot's picture features her in a black trench coat while giving the statue some side eye with a caption that reads, "What is she doing with my tiara?" The actress is clearly having fun on the social media platform, but the statue is pretty bad in all honesty, though Gadot doesn't mention how awful it is. The image has started to make the rounds and has since gone viral, much like the recent picture that made the Wonder Woman actress look like she had incredibly long arms.

In other Gal Gadot news, Warner Bros. has recently released a description of her Wonder Woman character in Justice League. The description reads.

"If Batman has years of experience to draw on, Wonder Woman has the wisdom of the ages, with countless years of training behind her before she ever stepped into man's world. Along with her mastery of all forms of combat, she wields her Lasso of Hestia, which compels anyone in its grip to speak the truth, wears bullet-deflecting wrist gauntlets, carries an impenetrable shield, and dons her beloved Aunt Antiope's treasured headband."

The description goes on to highlight the role that Diana Prince provides for the Justice League and the challenges that face the team. The new description also highlights some similarities between Batman and Wonder Woman. The description continues.

"Never afraid to head into battle covertly, she's been doing so since she first fought for and alongside man in World War I, Diana Prince has been fighting for justice, as Wonder Woman, whenever called upon. Just such a call came when she aided Batman and Superman as they faced off against Doomsday. In winning that fight, Superman was lost, sacrificing himself for the greater good. It's an act Diana can understand all too well. But already an even greater evil is threatening, and she must join forces with Batman in order to face it."

Gal Gadot, who had barely finished filming Wonder Woman when she started Justice League, found it easy to slip back into character, but she was nevertheless unprepared for the joy of seeing the team come together. Gadot had this to say.

"Wearing my costume felt like the most normal thing because I had been doing it for six months before, but seeing everyone else wearing their own costumes was wonderful. I remember the first three days, I kept looking at all the guys and me in costume, and I just kept laughing because it felt so surreal. So many super heroes, standing together. It was really great to be shooting this movie."

Gadot clearly had a great time on the set of both movies and is looking forward to shooting Wonder Woman 2 with Patty Jenkins early next year. Justice League has been receiving glowing reviews from those who have already seen it, with many praising Gal Gadot's portrayal of Wonder Woman.

Justice League is set to hit theaters on November 17th and it stars Henry Cavill as Superman, Ben Affleck as Batman, Gal Gadot as Wonder Woman, Ray Fisher as Cyborg, Jason Momoa as Aquaman, and Ezra Miller as The Flash. It isn't clear if Gal Gadot battled the statue for the tiara, but we all know who would win in that fight. Check out the actress mad dogging the Wonder Woman statue below, courtesy of Gal Gadot's Twitter account.