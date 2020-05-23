Zack Snyder's Justice League will reportedly not feature any new reshoots with the original cast. The director had previously revealed that he reached out to the entire cast about returning, but it is believed it will only be for voiceover work, if needed. Ray Fisher was the first member of the cast that Snyder reached out to, so it is believed he will, at the very least, have some more dialogue in the long-awaited Snyder Cut. DC fans were hoping that the cast would get together for some additional scenes, but the studio reportedly said no to that idea.

According to Umberto Gonzalez, "there's not going to be any reshoots of any kind with any actors. It's just additional dialogue," for Zack Snyder's Justice League. It is believed that Snyder "did want to shoot and he wanted to do additional photography, but HBO Max said, 'No, that's not happening.'" Gonzalez goes on to say that the studio is giving the director "money for post-production, for special effects, for scoring, and even ADR but no reshoots of any kind on this movie."

This might come off as some sour news for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement, but everybody should just remain happy that Zack Snyder's Justice League is happening at all. The director left the original project right before reshoots were supposed to take place, so it will be interesting to see what he does with the stuff that was shot while he was absent. It's unclear if any of his ideas were used for said reshoots, as Snyder claims he has never seen the theatrical version. One would imagine he might have to do so now.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be the end of the road for the project as a way for the director to finally tell as much of his story as he can. Ben Affleck is not coming back as Batman for another set of movies and Justice League 2 will more than likely never happen. Regardless, this is what the fans have wanted this whole time, and it's something nobody ever thought would officially happen, even Snyder thought it was impossible. He had jokingly planning on throwing it on a thumb drive and leaving it out in public for someone to discover, though Henry Cavill warned him that he shouldn't do that.

HBO Max and Zack Snyder have yet to announce an official release date for Justice League. So far, we know that it's coming some time in 2021 and that Snyder is currently working on the first trailer. There is also no time frame for a trailer at this time. Whatever the case may be, Snyder and crew are currently working on the project with the support of Warner Bros., which is a huge deal and not something to be taken lightly. Umberto Gonzalez's comments were first reported by The Wrap.