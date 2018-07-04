The mythical Zack Snyder cut of Justice League is rumored to be nearing completion without the help of Warner Bros. A new rumor suggests that Zack Snyder has been working on his cut of the film for quite some time now. The Justice League saga began well before the movie ever hit theaters with Snyder exiting the project after principal photography was completed. Warner Bros. then brought in Joss Whedon to finish reshoots and some rewrites, which led to outrage amongst fans of Snyder. DC fans have been demanding that Zack Snyder's original cut of Justice League get a proper release for months now.

Revenge of the Fans editor-in-chief Marco-Francisco Robles shared some new DCEU scoops and talked about Zack Snyder's original cut of Justice League. Robles claims that Snyder has been hard at work on finishing his version of the film without the help of Warner Bros. He went as far to say that Snyder could be preparing a trailer to tease a potential release, but notes that the studio is against said idea. It's not clear where this information came from, but it is pretty interesting if it's true. It should also be noted that this is a rumor at this time and we should all take this news with a grain of salt.

The recent report comes after other rumors suggested that Zack Snyder's original cut of Justice League was going to be released around the time of San Diego Comic-Con in a few weeks. However, there have been talks about this mythical cut and its existence for months with zero proof. To make matters worse, Snyder is an active social media user who tends to fuel the fire when it comes to these Justice League rumors, liking posts from fans who defend him and talk about his original version of the film. While Snyder's cut may actually exist, there's a good chance that there's hardly any visual effects.

The irony of the whole situation is that many DCEU fans have been highly critical of the work that Zack Snyder did within the DCEU. His work has been bashed by even the most faithful DC fans, which makes this public outcry for his original version of Justice League seem a bit weird. It's pretty much the same thing that's happening with Star Wars fans and a crowdfunded remake of The Last Jedi. If the director is working on his original vision of the film, he will have an advantage after watching the movie crash and burn at the box office, which could be pretty beneficial.

While Zack Snyder fans are hungry for the original cut of Justice League, Warner Bros. more than likely wants to put the whole experience behind them and move on with new projects. There has been a lot of change behind-the-scenes at Warner Bros. and DC Films over the course of the last year, and they're clearly looking forward with the release of Aquaman on the horizon as well as Wonder Woman 2 and the many other projects that are in development. Will we ever see the mythical Zack Snyder cut of Justice League? You can head over to Revenge of the Fans to form your own opinion about that. Interestingly enough, a photo of Henry Cavill as Superman has shown up online that is from the supposed Snyder Cut of Justice League