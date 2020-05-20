After more than two years of fan demand, Warner Bros. will indeed #ReleaseTheSnyderCut. The release was officially announced by director Zack Snyder during a recently watch party for Man of Steel, with HBO Max confirming shortly thereafter that Zack Snyder's Justice League cut will debut on the streaming service sometime in 2021. But this is a major undertaking, as it has been revealed that the studio will need to spend millions in order to bring Snyder's vision to life.

According to a new report that detailed how the Snyder Cut release came to be, it's said that, all told, Warner Bros. is shelling out between $20 and $30 million to complete the movie. As had been widely reported in the years since Justice League initially hit theaters, Zack Snyder's version was far from complete, as it was merely an assembly cut shown for executives at the studio. Extensive visual effects work, editing, possible voiceover and perhaps even reshoots will be needed to get it release-ready. That, as it turns out, won't come cheap.

This is particularly noteworthy for several reasons. For one, it shows that the studio is committed to #ReleaseTheSnyderCut and will give the filmmaker whatever resources he needs to bring his vision to life. It is also important because Justice Leauge already cost Warner Bros. a lot of money. Joss Whedon came on board to finish the movie once Snyder departed following a family tragedy. The budget ballooned, said to be in the $300 million range. With the movie pulling in $657 million at the box office, it's said that the studio took a loss in the $60 million range. Add another $20 to $30 million on top of that and this becomes a significant investment.

But demand to see Zack Snyder's Justice League has been downright unrelenting, with cast members such as Jason Momoa and Ben Affleck voicing their support over the years. This will also provide a major boost to HBO Max, which is set to launch later this month. The streaming service will be competing with the likes of Netflix, Hulu, Disney+ and NBC's Peacock. Premium content is what will help to attract subscribers. The Snyder Cut, at this point, is an appealing piece of exclusive content, to be sure.

Specific details have started to come out already. In the same report it's said that Zack Snyder's original cut was going to be four hours, which means this could be cut as a miniseries, as opposed to a single movie. The cast has also been contacted just in case they are needed for voiceover or additional photography. As had been teased by Snyder plenty in the past, the villain Darkseid will be included as well, a character that didn't make it into the theatrical cut, despite being set up in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice. We'll be sure to keep you posted as any further details are made available. This news comes to us via The Hollywood Reporter.