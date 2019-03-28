Zack Snyder says that his cut of Justice League does exist. However, it is up to Warner Bros. to finish and deliver to audiences. Snyder fans have been campaigning for over a year for Warner Bros. to release the original cut of the doomed project, even without knowing if it actually existed. The director left the movie right before the reshoots were to take place and Joss Whedon took over the lengthy and pricey reshoots. The end result was less than stellar and it tanked at the box office when compared to original expectations.

Zack Snyder has been very vocal lately about Justice League and what the future of the DCEU would have been like had he stayed on. Snyder recently spoke at his Director's Cuts fundraiser and talked about his cut of the movie. Fans sent around a petition that gained over 180,000 signatures in an effort to get the studio to release the original cut. Luckily, one fan was able to take some video of the director talking about it, which you can see below. Snyder had this to say about the situation.

"All I can say is... sure there's a cut... it's done. I have a cut. I have a bunch of them. So, it's not like... that's up to them (Warner Bros.)"

While fans always believed that Zack Snyder's cut of Justice League existed, many thought that it would need a lot of work to be released. According to Snyder, that isn't the case. The director said that there only needs to be "a few CG tweaks." He also indicated that his cut is 214 minutes long, at least according to one person in attendance at the event. This should get a lot of DCEU fans pretty excited, but it's still unclear if Warner Bros. will ever want to revisit the project.

Zack Snyder was reportedly already well into the post-production process when he left Justice League and the DCEU. With that being said, it makes sense that his cut would only need a few CGI tweaks. As far as the score is concerned, that aspect is unclear at this time. Junkie XL was originally on board to compose the score and his main theme has since been released, but it's also unclear how far along he was into his process at the time of Snyder leaving. Junkie XL was replaced by Danny Elfman.

Now that DCEU fans know that Zack Snyder's cut really exists, fans will more than likely rally to get another petition going to put pressure on Warner Bros. to release Justice League in its original form. It would be pretty cool if the studio allowed Snyder to release it on his own, but that seems pretty doubtful. But, knowing that it really exists could mean that it's only a matter of time before we all end up seeing it. Will it be worth the wait? This news comes from the Snyder Cut JL Twitter account.

