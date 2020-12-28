Zack Snyder's Justice League will likely be the director's final DC project. Warner Bros. has already sunk a reported $70 million into the new version of the movie, which will not see any spin-offs. Fans have been hoping that Snyder's reunion with the studio would launch into a new future of sequels and continuations for characters like Ben Affleck's Batman and Henry Cavill's Superman, but it appears that the director and studio will be parting ways again once Justice League debuts on HBO Max in March 2021.

Zack Snyder was preparing to begin additional photography when he had to leave Justice League after a family tragedy. Joss Whedon was brought on board and the movie, which the studio had described as "too grim," was completely changed from what Snyder originally had in mind. The movie came out and was a disaster with critics and long-time fans who couldn't wait to see the team-up project. Now, Snyder is back and attempting to bring his original vision in 4 one-hour installments on HBO Max.

According to a new report in the New York Times, this will likely be the end of the road for Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. According to sources, the Snyder Cut is a storytelling cul-de-sac - "a street that leads nowhere." The sources go on to note that Snyder is not a part of the DC Universe moving forward, which will attempt a big screen multiverse over the next few years. For instance, The Flash movie will reunite Ezra Miller and Ben Affleck, but it is not believed that Affleck will be back as the Dark Knight in any future movies, as Robert Pattinson now holds that role within the multiverse.

When it was revealed that Warner Bros. was dropping additional funds into making Zack Snyder's Justice League, many were under the impression that the studio was mending fences with the director to continue where they left off. However, it appears that is not the case for either party involved. The Snyder Cut movement is massive and it will likely bring a lot of people to HBO Max to see the definitive version of the movie, which is all Warner Bros. really needs at the moment.

It's no secret that the studio wasn't happy with Batman v Superman and its performance at the box office and with critics. Warner Bros. and Zack Snyder clashed a lot while Justice League was being made, which culminated when Joss Whedon took over. The interconnected DC Universe with Snyder did not unfold how the studio imagined, which caused it to splinter. For now, it looks like Zack Snyder's Justice League will be a proper goodbye instead of a launching board for new spin-offs with the director attached. The New York Times was the first to report on Justice League being Zack Snyder's swan song with DC.