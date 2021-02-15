HBO Max dropped the full-length Snyder Cut trailer on Valentine's Day, and the DC fandom is going berserk over it. As if the Knightmare tease, black-suit Superman, vengeful Steppenwolf, and a terrifying Darkseid weren't enough, Snyder decided to tease Joker as well, and that's just the first trailer. However, there's less hope of a second trailer as the film itself is about to start streaming next month. Well, that's a debate for another time.

Zack Snyder has confirmed that his version of the film won't include much humor and jokes. Answering a fan on Vero about the inclusion of humor in his upcoming cut, Zack stated, "not a lot of jokes". And the trailer has already proven it. The first trailer of Zack Snyder's Justice League has Steppenwolf wreaking havoc, brutally murdering Amazonians, it has devastated skylines, it has battles, and most importantly, it has fear. Obviously, that doesn't call for a single joke.

When Batman V Superman released in theatres, one of the most common criticisms amongst some fans and MCU-favoring critics included the lack of humor and optimism in the film, unlike the Marvel Cinematic Universe films. That was because Zack has teased an arrival of a bigger threat in form of Darkseid in the film, and hence, it wasn't supposed to be a happy ending. Instead of going with the post-credit scene approach, Snyder left a tease of future plans for DCEU within the original narrative to show the audience what they're in for. But some people couldn't get it.

As a result, we got the "Josstice League". Warner Bros. asked Whedon to cut the runtime and add more humor to the film, which resulted in many scenes deleted from the original cut. No! Wait!, more than half of the original cut. This time it seems, Snyder has decided to go lenient on the joke and focus on the core threat addressed in the film's plot. DC is known to have a darker narrative, even in the comics. There are brutal deaths, bloodbaths, and violence all around. And it is not censored or hidden away in a plain sigh; for instance, MCU films never visualize the loss of civilian lives in heroic battles but address them as they did in Civil War. That hasn't been the case with DC. Yet, Justice League was forcefully given some badly-timed jokes that got mixed up with Snyder's plans, ultimately resulting in a critical and commercial failure.

However, there would be some sense of hilarity in Zack Snyder's Justice League}. If you remember the "Bruce meets Barry" sequence, therein Barry's inability to hide the truth and his failed attempts to shrug off Bruce's claims results in a comic moment. This is one scene that Snyder has shot himself and it shall make the Snyder Cut as well.

Interestingly, Zack Snyder's Justice League is rated-R for violence and language, and our beloved Batfleck would drop an f-bomb at some point of time in the film. So, it's not just a superhero film. Stream the 4-hours of Zack Snyder's Justice League on HBO Max on March 18th. The wait is almost over.