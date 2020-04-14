Zack Snyder has shared a personal thank you for the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut supporters. For more than two years now, a loyal and dedicated section of the DC fanbase has advocated for the release of the so-called Snyder Cut of Justice League. In the process, these fans have raises thousands of dollars for suicide prevention, and Snyder has shown his gratitude.

In recent weeks, most of us have been practicing social distancing, unable to interact publically. Zack Snyder is no different and, over on the social networking site Vero, was expressing gratitude for various things in his life. One such post specifically singled out the Snyder Cut supporters, with the filmmaker sharing an image of some of them gathered together holding a #ReleaseTheSnyderCut banner. You'll even notice the legendary WetMovie1 hanging out at the end of the line next to Wonder Woman. Here's what Snyder had to say.

"Day 10 I'm grateful for the constantly humbling support of this incredible fandom and the work that's been done to raise money for suicide prevention. You guys are my heroes."

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice proved to be a very divisive movie and production on Justice League began just weeks after the movie hit theaters. That caused something of a rift behind the scenes between Zack Snyder and Warner Bros. Ultimately, Zack Snyder suffered a personal loss during production and left the project, with Joss Whedon (The Avengers) coming in to see it through. Snyder remains the credited director, but the version of the movie that was released does not at all resemble his original vision, as has been exhaustively documented. Snyder has shared a number of pictures and anecdotes detailing what would have been, which has fueled desire to see his vision fully realized.

Justice League, as is, was something of a disaster for Warner Bros. While it did earn $657 million at the global box office, a number that would be a big win for most blockbusters, the inflated budget, thanks to the sizable reshoots and rewrites, is said to have ballooned to the $300 million range, before marketing costs. As such, it resulted in a major loss for the studio. With that, the DCEU largely has moved away from the Snyderverse, as it were. And that may be, at least in part, why Warner Bros. isn't ready to put any additional resources into making the Snyder Cut releasable.

Aquaman star Jason Momoa and others have confirmed a version of the Snyder Cut exists, but it's believed visual effects and more work would be needed to make it releasable, be it on a streaming service like HBO Max or in theaters. Given that the movie already lost quite a bit of money, it's understandable that the studio wouldn't see this as a prudent investment. But, perhaps eventually, that will change. For now at least, there is no love lost between Snyder and the fans who hope to see this come to fruition someday. Be sure to check out the post from Zack Snyder's Vero for yourself.