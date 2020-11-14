Zack Snyder has announced that a new trailer for Justice League will be released next week. The director is currently hard at work on additional photography, which will add in Jared Leto's Joker. While DC fans have been excited about new footage, Snyder has clarified that it will only end up making around 5 more minutes to the movie's 4-hour runtime. With that being said, the reshoots are more than likely adding something crucial to the final product.

The original trailer for Zack Snyder's Justice League has been removed due to copyright complaints over Leonard Cohen's "Hallelujah." In a new interview, Snyder detailed that he is working on a new version of the trailer, which will drop next Tuesday, November 7th, at 9am PST. The director said he was making a "few tweaks" to the trailer, but he did not go into detail about the changes he is making. However, Snyder also announced that he will be hosting a live stream on Vero the same day, as he promises to go through the whole trailer shot-by-shot with fans.

Zack Snyder also took some time to confirm that Jared Leto was returning as Joker for the new Justice League, but said he will have more of a "road weary" look. The director obviously did not go into further details, but he had nothing but praise for Leto and his take on the Clown Prince of Crime. Snyder admitted to the actor that the idea from the start was to include him in the movie, which turned out to be exactly what Leto needed to hear. According to Snyder, he pretty much signed on right away.

Henry Cavill is not taking part in the Justice League reshoots, which means that Zack Snyder is probably pretty comfortable with the footage he has. DC fans will not have to worry about seeing the de-mustached face of Henry Cavill in the movie, since that was all shot under Joss Whedon. Snyder will not be using anything that was shot with Whedon at the helm and maintains that he has still not seen the movie that made it into theaters 3 years ago.

Justice League still does not have a concrete release date for 2021. The movie will premiere on HBO Max in 4 parts, with each installment being about one-hour in length. Taking the episodic route will call for new and creative edits to make it flow together, which could be why we don't have an official release date at this time. Regardless, 2020 is closing out and we should be getting some release date news in the near future and a new trailer could be the time to announce said release date. We'll just have to wait and see. You can check out the interview with Zack Snyder above, thanks to the Beyond the Trailer YouTube channel.