Henry Cavill believes that it is important for Zack Snyder to finish his version of Justice League. Snyder is hard at work on completing his original vision, after leaving the project before the reshoots could take place. Joss Whedon took over for the director, which saw the studio sink a ton of extra time and money into rewrites and reshoots. These additions would ultimately veer far from what Snyder originally intended to show the fans on the big screen.

Justice League hit theaters in late 2017 and it was a box office bomb. Critics and fans were quick to bash the movie, which ultimately led to the #ReleaseTheSnyderCut movement. The movement spread positivity through their actions and quickly gained the attention of Zack Snyder, who then began to tease that his version of the movie still existed. Fast forward to 2020, and Warner Bros. has given Snyder more money to finish his original vision and it's something that Henry Cavill believes is important. He explains.

"I'm just really excited to see his vision realized. He got to be the train. I think it's only fair that train gets to reach its station which he was aiming for, and I think it's important that that vision is realized. Whether you agree with it or not, it doesn't matter. It's a storyteller's, it's a filmmaker's right to have that vision realized. I'm excited to see it. I'm excited to see what that vision was and how it looks."

While it was reported that Henry Cavill is going back for some Justice League reshoots, he has maintained that he will not be returning. As for Gal Gadot, Ray Fisher, and Ben Affleck, they may still very well go on to shoot some additional footage. Strangely, Ezra Miller was never talked about in the initial reshoot reports. Whatever the case may be, Cavill thinks that Snyder has a definite advantage at this point in time. He says, "[Zack's] got the advantage of hindsight now. It's going to be even better. I just want to see a good movie or a series of movies [laughs]."

Hindsight and distance from a project can help form a whole new point of view. Plus, Zack Snyder could go back and see the Justice League that Warner Bros. put out into theaters, though he still maintains that he has never seen it, which means that he likely won't. As for how his version will be different, Snyder hasn't really said, though fans are expecting something darker and much longer.

Zack Snyder's Justice League will be released exclusively on HBO Max at some point next year. A firm release date has yet to be announced since Snyder is still working on it. Warner Bros. has already confirmed that the movie will be shown in 4 one-hour chunks, and DC fans are pretty excited about the length, especially since Snyder always aimed to have a longer movie in theaters. You can head over to the Happy Sad Confused Podcast to check out the rest of the interview with Henry Cavill.