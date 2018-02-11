Director Zack Snyder stepped down from Justice League in May of last year, reportedly to take time off due to a family tragedy. However, a new report suggests that the director was fired after showing Warner Bros. his first cut of the movie. Snyder had been working on Justice League since the conclusion of Batman v Superman and the studio might have been keeping an extra-close eye on him after the critical bashings that the last movie took. Back in January of 2017, Zack Snyder posted a cryptic message to his fans on social media that simply said, "Never compromise, not even in the face of Armageddon," leading some to believe that he was fired over a year ago.

Journalist Josh L. Dickey, formerly of Mashable, Variety, and more has recently quit entertainment writing and has gone into a mode of not caring. One of Dickey's more interesting posts on social media since quitting is the reveal that Zack Snyder was fired from Justice League. He had this to say.

"Since I'm shifting into DGAF mode, here's a hot one for ya: Zack Snyder was fired from the DCEU just over 1 year ago. Couldn't write it quite that way at the time, but was able to tap dance around it."

It should be noted that Dickey's tweet has yet to be confirmed, but it does follow a timeline that seems to make sense. Snyder has been relatively quiet since he left Justice League back in May, but he has been silently supportive of fans wishing to see his original cut of the movie.

Warner Bros. and DC's Geoff Johns were reportedly not happy at all with Zack Snyder's initial cut of Justice League, so they brought on Joss Whedon to handle reshoots. Fans were very quick to denounce the movie when it came out last November and it ended up failing to meet expectations at the box office. Petitions started to spring up online with fans begging Warner Bros. to release Snyder's cut of the movie after feeling that the studio and Joss Whedon gutted Snyder's original vision. Zack Snyder sits back in the shadows and likes social media posts talking about his cut while his son publicly said that the studio ruined his dad's movie.

As previously noted, this is speculation at this time. Josh L. Dickey's comments have not been confirmed officially at all. His original article on Mashable talking about the subject of Zack Snyder, he took his inside information and crafted a story that said that Snyder would no longer have the high level of creative influence, which is because Dickey could not come out and say that Snyder was fired without multiple sources and reports confirming the rumors. It should be noted that Zack Snyder is still attached as producer for the upcoming Aquaman, but is not scheduled to direct anything for the DCEU at this current time.

Warner Bros. and DC Films are currently trying to come up with a new banner to run alongside the DCEU, starting with the Martin Scorsese produced Joker origin movie. The movie is being directed by Todd Phillips and will reportedly star Joaquin Phoenix as the Joker. As for the Zack Snyder cut of Justice League, it remains to be a myth that looms large over Warner Bros. and DC Films. For now, we'll take Josh L. Dickey's words with a grain of salt. You can check out the post that reignited this news below, courtesy of Josh L. Dickey's Twitter account.