It's a trippy time to be alive right now. People have started to destroy their Justice League DVDs to celebrate the official release of the Snyder Cut. Zack Snyder fans have taken to social media to show just how much they hate what Joss Whedon and Warner Bros. did without the director by shooting video of themselves lighting their DVDs on fire or tossing them into the woods. It's a little weird to be destroying things that they bought, but they're at least getting their point across.

One Zack Snyder fan took his Blu-ray edition of Justice League and threw it in a fire pit. At first it looks like he's going to chicken out and retrieve the disc, which is in its package, but right where you think he's going to grab it, the fire amps up and engulfs the Warner Bros. product in flames. While this is fun to watch on many different levels, it's also bad for the environment and the lungs of this dude's neighbors. If you're going to destroy your Justice League DVDs, don't light them on fire.

The hammer seems to be a good choice to destroy the theatrical cut of Justice League, but even video footage of it happening proves that it was harder than anticipated. Also, if you're going to go the hammer route, make sure you wear goggles. It would be a shame if Henry Cavill's CGI mustache removal literally hurt your eyes. Destroying these DVDs is not as easy as it looks, so other Zack Snyder fans are just throwing them in the trash, or into the woods where an animal can use it for a frisbee.

Zack Snyder officially announced that his version of Justice League is officially coming to HBO Max next year. This was the moment that a lot of people thought would never happen, Snyder included. However, Warner Bros. reached out to him late last year to see if he would consider coming back to finish up his original vision. He agreed and immediately hit up the cast about returning for some extra work. No firm release date has been announced, but that really doesn't matter at this point in time. Fans are just happy that it's happening at all.

This also gives some of the more hardcore fans time to figure out inventive ways to destroy their Justice League DVDs. Maybe somebody will hold a contest and award the winner a free subscription to HBO Max, that could raise some interest. What are these fans going to do if the Snyder Cut sucks just as bad as the original? They're not going to be able to light their HBO Max on fire or throw it into the woods. We'll just have to wait and see how this all turns out next year. While we wait, you can check out Zack Snyder's Twitter reveal of the movie's logo, along with some people destroying their Justice League DVDs below.

Wb forgive me but this hast to burn🙈🙈🙈🙈😬 pic.twitter.com/RkpcphdBae — Drizzd #I❤️ZS Green Lantern 💚 (@Drizzdhelpsrel1) May 21, 2020

A Liga da Justiça do Zack Snyder vai ser lançada em 2021.



Eu:#JusticeLeague#ReleaseTheSnyderCutpic.twitter.com/QCR12iYKPw — Jonny Sales (GeekBarba) (@geekbarba) May 20, 2020

Guys, I have a confession to make. I did a video the other day of me throwing away my copy of Justice League. However, my wife convinced me to keep it. Not because we like that version, but just as an artifact so we can tell our kids, we were part of something truly special. pic.twitter.com/zbjVTne5B7 — Nick Ingram (@ningram1138) May 22, 2020

bye bye Josstice League pic.twitter.com/9G9kjsx3eu — Only Gob Forgives (@FilmGob) May 21, 2020