The debate kick-started by Ray Fisher's comments regarding inappropriate behavior on the part of Joss Whedon on the sets of Justice League continues to rage. Now, in an episode of the Fatman Beyond podcast, Kevin Smith has also waded into the issue, declaring that he had heard from sources that Whedon's behavior was far from ideal towards the film he had been brought in to course-correct with respect to director Zack Snyder's work.

"Remember when I went to the Skywalker set and some people had worked on both Solo and Justice League? The special effects guy said there was a fair amount of trash-talking of Zack's version of the movie on-set by Joss. Again, this is what a special effects guy who worked on both versions of the movie told me. But that he [Whedon] would cut down, dismiss, and be negative about Zack's version, which he had seen and all these people had made together without him and stuff."

Back in 2017, after Zack Snyder had spent months working on Justice League, Warner Bros. executives removed him from the project and brought in Joss Whedon to do reshoots. The reasons behind the replacement were varied depending on what you choose to believe, from a personal tragedy in Snyder's life to Warner fearing the filmmaker's efforts were resulting in an 'unwatchable film'.

Whatever the real reason, Whedon came in and changed the script and tone of the movie drastically. Since he was working with the cast and crew that had been serving Snyder's vision for months, it makes sense that Whedon's efforts to change the nature of the project so drastically would be met with surprise and consternation. According to Kevin Smith, Whedon's attitude made many in the cast and crew feel uncomfortable.

"The guy had said he was kind of uncomfortable on-set because the people he was talking to about not liking that version of the movie were all people that had helped make that version of the movie, so that I think is probably the unprofessional thing. Like you don't do that, especially if you came in to help out during a bad moment in the director's life and stuff. But that's hearsay."

Smith's statement only serves to bolster the case of Ray Fisher, who played the role of Cyborg in the DCEU. Fisher had taken to Twitter to accuse Whedon of "gross, abusive, unprofessional, and completely unacceptable," behavior, adding that the filmmaker was "was enabled, in many ways, by Geoff Johns and Jon Berg."

Fisher has not volunteered any specific instances of Whedon's abusive behavior, and Smith's description of the filmmaker's dismissive attitude toward's Snyder's work, while mean-spirited, would hardly rank as 'abusive'.

The rest of the lead cast of Justice League has yet to weigh in on the matter, which means at this point the whole issue comes down to Fisher's word against Whedon's. The filmmaker himself has also not issued any statements responding to the actor's claims so far.