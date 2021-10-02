Amazon has just released the new trailer for the documentary Justin Bieber: Our World, which chronicles the month long journey leading up to the record-breaking concert held on New Year's Eve 2020. With intimate footage captured by Bieber himself, to the nuts and bolts of putting on a concert during the pandemic, the film gives the viewer a front row seat. Check it out!

Justin Bieber took to his Instagram yesterday to share the trailer with his fans with the simple caption, "OUR WORLD.OUT ON OCT 8TH." With over 2, 300,000 views and counting, the fans will surely have this documentary breaking records soon.

The official synopsis from Amazon Prime reads, "Justin Bieber: Our World takes viewers backstage, onstage and into the private world of the global superstar as he prepares for a record-breaking New Year's Eve 2020 concert. After a three-year hiatus from a full concert, Bieber delivers an electrifying performance on the rooftop of the Beverly Hilton Hotel for 240 invited guests -and millions of fans across the globe watching via livestream. Produced and directed by award-winning filmmaker Michael D. Ratner, the 94 minute documentary follows Bieber and his team for the month leading up to the show as they rehearse and construct a monumental stage set. The film also captures personal self-shot moments between Bieber and his wife Hailey through the artist's own lens."

This will be the third documentary for the singer following 2011's Justin Bieber: Never Say Never, ﻿the 3-D concert film directed by Jon Chu that follows Bieber during 10 days counting down to what is considered his biggest performance, that of August 31, 2010 in Madison Square Garden, which sold out in 22 minutes. It broke records, grossing $99 million worldwide. His follow-up YouTube docu-series Justin Bieber: Seasons details his return to music and his personal struggles, including health issues such as battling Lyme disease, and overcoming mental stress and drug addiction. The docu-series broke the all-time record for the most-viewed premiere in its first week of all YouTube Originals with 32.65 million views within its first week of release.

Speaking at a screening in New York City last month, the singer explained the film saying, per USA Today: "I feel like it captures me actually becoming a leader," he told that select audience, adding that "God is in control. And I think right now with this pandemic and all of the crazy things that are happening in this world, one thing is for certain and that is we are not in control."

"I just wanted to create a night that was gonna bring people together and people could just let go and enjoy themselves," the singer explains.

Justin Bieber: Our World is directed by Michael D. Ratner. Producers include Ratner, Scott Ratner, Kfir Goldberg, and Andy Mininger for OBB Pictures, with Scooter Braun, Allison Kaye, Scott Manson, and Jennifer McDaniels executive producing via Scooter Braun Films. Bieber also executive produces. Co-executive producers include Jules Ferree, Nick DeMoura, Rory Kramer, Jillian Halterman, and Rick Faigin. OBB Media produced the film.

Justin Bieber: Our World ﻿premieres October 8, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.