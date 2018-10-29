SuperFly Actor and rapper Kaalan Walker has been arrested by the LAPD after multiple women accused him of sexual assault. The allegations date back to 2016 all the way to this year. Walker was arraigned last week on nine felony sexual assault charges and is being held on $1 million bail, according to the LAPD. Walker's next court date is scheduled for November 14th, and he'll remain behind bars until then.

At least four women have come forward with sexual assault allegations against Kaalan KR Walker. Court documents indicate that the incidents took place between April 2016 through July 2018, and sometimes on multiple occasions. Walker faces "five counts of forcible rape, one count of forcible oral copulation and three counts of sexual penetration by a foreign object," according to court records obtained by the Los Angeles Times. One felony count of rape in the state of California could result in a $10,000 fine and up to four years in prison, so it looks like Walker might be facing some serious time and paying a lot of court fees.

The women accusing Kaalan KR Walker of the sexual assault are all aspiring models who he allegedly messaged on social media. Once in contact, Walker would lure them over to his place with promises of working together on a project, or other jobs in the entertainment industry. When they met up, they would be alone, which is when the alleged incidents took place. Walker has pleaded not guilty and denies all of the accusations. The LAPD is still actively investigating all of the charges against the 23-year old Superfly actor.

In addition to acting, Kaalan Walker started his career as a rapper, utilizing the stage name KR and has released one EP, entitled The Intermission, last year. He starred most recently in Superfly, which was released back in June of this year. Walker also starred alongside Halle Berry and Daniel Craig in the 2017 drama Kings and on the TV series In Contempt. In a recent interview, Walker talked about the struggles in his life. He had this to say.

"I don't think I would be on this earth right now if I rejected the fact that I had depression. Once I started saying it openly and not caring about what people think that's when it felt better. The worst part of depression is when you have it and you hide it within yourself because you can't express it to anyone. When you don't express it, it lives in your head. When it lives in your head, it conquers your thoughts. When it conquers your thoughts, it drives you crazy. When it drives you crazy you're dead. That's why as an artist if anyone asks me personal questions I want to tell them the truth."

The Los Angeles Police Department Van Nuys Area is asking for the public's help in providing any information that would lead to locating additional victims of Kaalan KR Walker, according to the agency's website. Detectives are looking for people who have further information and want them to call (818) 374-9500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (800-222-8477). This story was first reported by The Los Angeles Times.