Rapper and star of Anchorman 2, Kanye West, has now conceded a loss in his presidential run, having failed to reach even 0.5% of the vote in the dozen or so states for which he made it onto the ballot. West, who ran as a "Birthday Party" candidate, was reported as picking up as much as 0.4% in Vermont, Utah, Oklahoma and Utah, and as little as 0.2% in Colorado, Iowa and Louisiana.

In a tweet that has seemingly since been deleted, West was a man of few words, simply saying "WELP KANYE 2024." The music icon posted to social media shortly after midnight. Before that, West had shared images of himself casting his vote saying, "God is so good. Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me."

West was only too happy to add to the insanity that is 2020, with the musician announcing his run for president back in July with the message, "We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States ߇ڰ߇! #2020VISION.آ

Unlike his competitors Trump and Joe Biden, West did not make any campaign appearances in the lead up to the election, aside from a single, unsurprisingly dramatic stop in South Carolina in July. At the event, West attacked legendary American abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman, as well as railing against abortion before demanding "absolute silence and absolute order" and scolding his supporters for clapping.

Following flip-flopping rumors that he had quickly dropped out of the race, West turned to the Marvel universe to best describe his plans should he enter the White House. "A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in...Wakanda," he said while speaking with Forbes. "But I'm gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House...That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans-I'm not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it's only collectively that we can set it free."

Putting the "alien level superpowers" to one side, West continued to use Black Panther as an example of the innovation he planned to implement should he emerge victorious. "Let's get back to Wakanda... like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine-like big pharma-we are going to work, innovate, together. This is not going to be some Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they're doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic."

Sadly, it looks like we will never get see whether West would have lived up to this and turned the United States into something akin to Marvel's Wakanda. Kanye West shared and then deleted the message from his Official Twitter account.

God is so good 😊 Today I am voting for the first time in my life for the President of the United States, and it's for someone I truly trust...me. 🇺🇸 🕊 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020

The first vote of my life We are here to serve We pray for every servant leader in the world 🕊 pic.twitter.com/UWSrKslCt1 — ye (@kanyewest) November 3, 2020