Kanye West is apparently coming up with some interesting new ways of redesigning his home, as the presidential hopeful says he's developing plans to recreate the famous rolling boulder scene from Raiders of the Lost Ark as some kind of doorway. "Uuuum trying to figure out how to do the Indiana Jones [boulder] as a door in real life... uuum ...yeah," West posted to Twitter on Saturday evening. While it's difficult to tell how seriously he's taking this, West also included a photo of some plans for the door that he'd been sketching, showing that he's definitely put a lot of thought into the idea.

The scene West is referring to is of course from Raiders of the Lost Ark, the first movie to star Harrison Ford as the famous adventurer Indiana Jones. In the beginning of the classic movie, Jones retrieves a golden idol from a booby-trapped temple, triggering a large boulder to fall from the ceiling and being rapidly rolling towards our hero in what has become one of the most memorable moments in movie history. The scene has been referenced and spoofed countless times over the years, and West is just one of millions with fond memories of the iconic sequence. We know that Kanye West is a huge Indiana Jones fan, made evident when he stole Kingdom of the Crystal Skull star Shia LaBeouf's Indiana Jones hat and never gave it back.

For their part, West's followers on Twitter have been offering the mogul some help with some of their own tips on how to perfect the boulder doorway's design. "What if a series of electromagnets were used like a rail system to manoeuvre the ball towards the entrance. More electro magnets could be lined around the door to lock it in place," one fan suggests, sketching on West's photo where the magnets could be placed.

"So you would have the boulder in the closed position, resting on a rectangular weight, whereas the other side is pulled upward. That way when you enter a code, the weight would be released on the other side, pushing the rectangle down, allowing the boulder to roll," another fan notes.

Others are imagining that West would ideally want something that's as very faithful to the actual scene in the Raiders of the Lost Ark movie. "Interesting but I'm almost certain this man wants a boulder chasing him down his entrance while the theme music plays in [the] background," another tweet reads in response to someone's suggestion to use a "shell type design with a wedge."

Working on the Raiders of the Lost Ark boulder doorway sketch must be how West is spending his downtime in the midst of his presidential campaign. Although he has failed to make the ballot in several states and would likely have slim odds competing with Joe Biden and Donald Trump, West remains in the race to become the president of the United States in 2020. The mogul first announced his bid to seek the presidency this year on the 4th of July, instantly bringing about a variety of mixed opinions from all sides of the political spectrum. In any case, it's going to be an interesting election season this year. This news originates from Kanye West on Twitter.

