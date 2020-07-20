Kanye West missed the deadline for South Carolina's ballot after an eventful rally over the weekend. Additionally, the rapper and clothing mogul now thinks Jay-Z is the best pick for vice president. West was required to submit 10,000 petition signatures by this afternoon, according to South Carolina Election Commission spokesperson, Chris Whitmire, which he did not come close to gathering. Apparently, the State Election Commission did not hear from West or his campaign, meaning no traditional signatures and no digital signatures were tallied.

Late last week, Kanye West was going to pull out of the election and then suddenly changed his mind. His surprise campaign rally for the Birthday Party this weekend was described as chaotic and even saw people walk out when he criticized abolitionist and political activist Harriet Tubman. West claimed she, "never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people," which caused the crowd to shout expletives at the rapper. Tubman is one of the most respected figures in American history. She escaped slavery on her own and then helped others to do so too. She later became a supporter of women's suffrage.

As for continuing to run for president, it seems like Kanye West's short time in politics have come to an end. There is no write-in ballot in South Carolina, which means that West would have to ditch his Birthday Party and run as Republican, Democrat, Libertarian, or Green to make his dreams a reality, and one can't imagine him doing so. He's on the ballot in Oklahoma, but not in South Carolina, Florida, or Michigan.

As of this writing, Kanye West has not responded to missing the South Carolina deadline on social media or how he plans to move ahead. So, it doesn't look like Jay-Z and West will be taking over the White House, unless something drastic happens. In a recent interview, West revealed that he wanted Jay-Z, aka Shawn Carter, to be his running mate, which must have come as a pretty big surprise for Carter. He explains.

"You know who my favorite candidate for my running mate is?... I'm gonna present it as a riddle to you. When we were trying to figure out my website, cause everybody kept stealing my website cause I'm in the dirty game of politics, what I did is put the initials of this [state] down, and then I put Kanye 2020, would that be? Whoooo!... I was like 'You know who should be my running mate? Shawn Carter.'"

Some of Kanye West's recent behavior reportedly has his friends and family worried about him. Sources close to the rapper say that he is having a "serious bipolar episode," and that he refuses to seek help. Others believe that West is doing this to promote his new record, which is about to come out. Whatever the case may be, it doesn't look like we're going to see Kanye West debate Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the coming months. TMZ was the first to report on Kanye West missing the South Carolina ballot deadline.