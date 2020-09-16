Kanye West took to Twitter this morning to urinate on one of his Grammy Awards. He also, amongst other things, called the music business out as being "modern day slavery." The rapper also called out Forbes editor Randall Lane, stating, "If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist... this is the editor of Forbes." He then gave out the editor's phone number, which was taken down by Twitter within 30 minutes. The white supremacist tweet was deleted later too, but many believe it was by West.

Kanye West tweeted the video of himself urinating on the Grammy Award and said, "Trust me ... I WONT STOP." It is believed that the Grammy in the toilet is one of the 21 that the rapper has won over the years. West is adamant about owning the masters to his songs, which most artists sign away when they do business with major labels. Normally, after time, the rights end up back in the artist's hands.

However, Kanye West has 10 contracts with Island Def Jam, which he also posted on Twitter this morning. He could not load PDFs, so he took screenshots and uploaded them on to his social media account for the world to see. "We sat back and watched Nick Cannon get canceled and we go to play ball in a bubble with black lives matter on our backs ... brothers let's stand together for real ... there is no NBA or music industry without black people ... fair contracts matter ... ownership matters," said West on Twitter in one of the several tweets he fired off today.

Kanye West is a wealthy individual and he believes that Universal Music won't give him back the rights to his masters because they know he can afford them. Strangely enough, this is the same argument that Taylor Swift made a while ago when it came time to getting her masters back. On Monday, West tweeted, "I'm not putting no more music out till I'm done with my contract with Sony and Universal. On God ... in Jesus name ... come and get me." He went on to say, "I need to see everybody's contracts at Universal and Sony ... I'm not gonna watch my people be enslaved, I'm putting my life on the line for my people."

Kanye West also referred to himself as the "new Moses" earlier this week. In standard, record deals are loans to artists to make records. Artists never really end up making money unless they fully repay the record label, which West believes he has done a few times over. So, at this time, he is fighting for what he believes is rightfully his, while putting his point across in unorthodox ways. You can check out the NSFW Grammy tweet above, thanks to Kanye West's Twitter account.