Days after Kanye West announced he's running for president of the United States in 2020, the mogul has suggested using the Black Panther setting of Wakanda as inspiration for how to mold his White House. When West first tweeted that he was going to run for president, the announcement was met with mixed reactions, as many people had trouble deciphering just how serious the claim was. It's looking much more like West is very serious, as he's expanding further on his plans to run and what he could do if he won.

"A lot of Africans do not like the movie [Black Panther] and representation of themselves in...Wakanda," West tells Forbes. "But I'm gonna use the framework of Wakanda right now because it's the best explanation of what our design group is going to feel like in the White House...That is a positive idea: you got Kanye West, one of the most powerful humans-I'm not saying the most because you got a lot of alien level superpowers and it's only collectively that we can set it free."

Kanye West also adds: "Let's get back to Wakanda... like in the movie in Wakanda when the king went to visit that lead scientist to have the shoes wrap around her shoes. Just the amount of innovation that can happen, the amount of innovation in medicine-like big pharma-we are going to work, innovate, together. This is not going to be some Nipsey Hussle being murdered, they're doing a documentary, we have so many soldiers that die for our freedom, our freedom of information, that there is a cure for AIDS out there, there is going to be a mix of big pharma and holistic."

West also answered several questions pertaining to policy. Some of the items on his to-do list as president would be to end police brutality and end laws that don't make sense, ending capital punishment, reinstating the fear and love of God in public schools, and cleaning up the chemicals in that "affect our ability to be of service go God." West also admits he hasn't "done enough research" on how to handle taxes in the United States just yet, but promises to "research that with the strongest experts that serve God and come back with the best solution." The "Heartless" singer also suggests that will be the same approach he takes with everything else he hasn't yet researched.

As for why West decided that now was the time to run for president, an answer was provided for that as well. "I was in the shower thinking, I write raps in the shower. It hit me to say, 'you're going to run for president' and I started laughing hysterically, I was like this is the best,'" West explains, suggesting that the moment had just suddenly hit him as he was lathering up that day. "God just gave me the clarity and said it's time," West also said of his 2020 presidential bid, insisting that he's "not crazy" despite the widespread criticism he has received from the announcement.

For better or for worse, Kanye West running for president this year seems to be genuine. At this point, the biggest issue that West will face with this venture would lie in convincing Donald Trump to step down. In the Forbes interview, West says he would run as an independent if Trump is running, but would run as a Republican if Trump won't be there. Unfortunately for West, it's too late for him to file as an independent candidate in several states, and it doesn't seem likely Trump will willingly resign from the Republican party. In any case, it's going to be an interesting election season this year.

You can check out the full interview with West at Forbes.