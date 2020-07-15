It looks like Kanye West is still running for president after all. It was reported earlier today that the rapper/entrepreneur was going to stay away from politics after he revealed his intentions over the 4th of July weekend, and subsequently dropped out of the race. Steve Kramer had been hired by West to help get him on the ballot. This morning Kramer said, "He's out... I'll let you know what I know once I get all our stuff canceled We had over 180 people out there today."

Now, it has been revealed that Kanye West has filed with the Federal Election Commission, which is the first step in running for president. Specifically, he filed Form 1, which is the Statement of Organization. It declares that the Kanye West "2020 committee will serve as the 'Principal Campaign Committee' with West as its candidate." As for the name of the party, West revealed it to be BDY, which stands for the Birthday Party. As for why he chose the Birthday Party, he says, "Because when we win, it's everybody's birthday."

However, Kanye West has yet to file Form 2, which is the Statement of Candidacy. This file will show that "he's raised or spent more than $5,000 in campaign activity and triggers candidacy status under federal campaign finance law." This is the important next step, and it seems like West is intent on doing so. He will be running against former Vice President Joe Biden and current President of the United States, Donald Trump. Over the past few years, West has shown support for Trump, though he is not continuing to do so anymore.

As for people who think Kanye West is pulling the presidential run as a publicity stunt for his upcoming album, he disagrees. "I give my album away for free," he says. And someone like West really doesn't need help in the hyping of an album. His fans have been waiting for new music ever since the last notes of Jesus Is King drifted off into the world. As for supporting Donald Trump any further, the rapper just doesn't think he can do it anymore. "It looks like one big mess to me," he says. "I don't like that I caught wind that he hid in the bunker."

It's only been 10 days since Kanye West announced his intent to run for president and he has already managed to stir up some controversy. He has compared Planned Parenthood to a Satanic baby-killing cult and then picked Michelle Tidball, an "obscure preacher from Wyoming" for vice president. She describes herself as a "biblical life coach." Regardless, there are a lot of people who have already said they would vote for West, including Elon Musk. 2020 just keeps getting weirder and it shows no signs of stopping. TMZ was the first to report on Kanye West sticking with his presidential run.