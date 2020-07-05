2020 continues to be the year that keeps on giving, in terms of news that you never thought you would hear in your lifetime. Star rapper, fashion designer, and self-proclaimed genius/god Kanye West has chosen the fourth of July to announce on Twitter that he is running for the post of President of the United States.

We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States 🇺🇸! #2020VISION — ye (@kanyewest) July 5, 2020

The tweet has already garnered hundreds of thousands of likes and retweets, and scores of West's followers vowing their support for the musician. Elon Musk is one of those supporters, who replied to the message with, "You have my full support!".

So what qualifications does Kanye have when it comes to running for the Presidency? At least as many as Trump did when he ran for the Oval Office, that is to say, a vast personal fortune, several international business ventures, and a connection with the general public via film, music, and television.

West's wife Kim Kardashian West has also tweeted her support for Kanye's message by retweeting the initial proclamation with an emoji of the American flag. Now seems as good a time to announce West's candidacy, with elections looming ever closer, and the rapper's latest single Wash Us In The Blood having dropped last week to great acclaim.

Kanye's interest in politics is well-known to his followers, as is his vocal support for Trump in the past. All the way back in 2015, West had hinted at the MTV VMA Awards that he would launch a Presidential race for 2020. Last November also he asserted to a Fast Company corporate conference that he would be going for the ballot box in 2024.

While the idea of a celebrity who is known for garnering controversy with his public statements running for the highest political post in the country might have seemed absurd at one point, the last four years have proven such a personality can not only run but win the presidential race. Trump's successful bid for the presidency was inevitably going to inspire other celebs with political ambitions and not much else in terms of political experience or knowledge to throw their hats in the ring as well.

It will be interesting to see how Trump, who is running for re-election this year, will respond to the about-face done by West in going from outspoken Trump-supporter to an outspoken political rival. The Twitter exchanges between the two should alone be enough to keep news sites busy 24/7.

How successful West is with his presidential bid in terms of the general American population outside of his fans remains to be seen. As the days progress, more information will emerge regarding West's policies, running mate and political team, and soon, who knows, Americans may be preparing to welcome their second black president in history.