The prototypes for Kanye West's Star Wars inspired low income homes have found their way online. The rapper/producer/clothing designer's highly secretive "prefabricated structures" inspired by the Star Wars planet of Tatooine were first teased earlier this month when West spoke about them and showed an interviewer his vision. However, this is the first time the public has been able to see the domed structures, which West hopes to use as "low-income housing units" or "living spaces for the homeless."

The aerial shots of the prefabricated structures certainly would not look out of place on Tatooine. They have a similar look and feel, except they are massive. According to sources close to Kanye West, he hopes to "break the barriers that separate classes... namely, the rich, the middle class, and the poor." This is another pretty lofty goal from the rapper, but he seems intent on seeing it through. Some might find this more than a little ironic coming from a guy who sells ultra-expensive clothing and shoes, but West doesn't really seem to care what anyone says about anything.

The structures are all built on 300 acres of land in Calabasas, California, which Kanye West purchased a handful of years ago. Crews have been working on the secret project for weeks now to construct the dome-like structures, which each stand close to 50 feet high. Yeezy and his crew have been reportedly "studying dwellings from every period of man's existence on earth." Apparently, people who have been lucky enough to visit the property say the proportions feel "otherworldly." This all sounds about right, but will West be able to pull this all off in the next few years? While that is unknown, he is certainly going for it in a major way.

Kanye West reportedly pulled out of this year's Coachella because the long-running festival wouldn't build him his own massive dome for his performance. The rapper is used to challenging the norm and has had some pretty revolutionary performance ideas, like his Life of Pablo concert tour, which had him perform on a floating stage above the audience that moved around the arena. While his dome ideas didn't make it to the stage, it's looking like his idea to build his own cities is well on its way to becoming a reality.

There isn't a whole lot of information as to what Kanye West is going to do with his Star Wars inspired domes for the underprivileged, but one can only assume he will let us all know very soon and it will probably be something memorable. Will he and Kim Kardashian move from their $60 million compound to a new dome to break the barriers that separate classes? Probably not, but you never know. For now, you can check out the Star Wars inspired Tatooine housing below, thanks to TMZ.

