Marion Ravenwood is as synonymous with Raiders of the Lost Ark as Indiana Jones himself. The female counterpart to Henry Jones, Jr. is a true icon who holds her own with the famed archeologist, and can definitely drink him under the table. The daughter of renowned Egyptologist Abner Ravenwood, and once and future love of Doctor Jones, Marion is one of pop culture's most iconic characters, and as both Steven Spielberg and George Lucas have stated in the past, the only actress that could have pulled it off is Karen Allen. In Celebration of Raiders of the Lost Ark turning 40, we caught up with Karen Allen for a quick chat about the legacy of the movie and her possible return in Indiana Jones 5.

It's possible that we will see Marion Ravenwood return in Indiana Jones 5. But Karen Allen hasn't been announced for the sequel, which is currently shooting with Harrison Ford reprising his iconic role. The movie, which finds director James Mangold taking the whip from Steven Spielberg, began filming the same week Raiders of the Lost Ark celebrated its 40th Anniversary. The original is responsible for introducing Indiana Jones to the world on June 15, 1981. To commemorate the occasion, Paramount Pictures has released a new 4K box set that includes all 4 movies in the franchise.

We spoke exclusively to Karen Allen about her role in this iconic franchise playing Marion Ravenwood, who was last seen marrying Indiana Jones at the end of Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. The iconic actress spoke about the legacy of the movie, who would win in a drinking contest between her and Dr. Jones, and what Marion's biggest fear is. She also hints that we, perhaps, have not seen the end of Marion Ravenwood-Jones. But she won't confirm her return in Indiana Jones 5 just yet.

Karen Allen is an award-winning actor and director. After making her film debut in National Lampoon's Animal House, she became widely known for her portrayal of Marion Ravenwood in Raiders of the Lost Ark opposite Harrison Ford. She would later reprise this role in Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull. She has starred in over 50 films and done many roles in television projects as well. In 2019, she was nominated for an Independent Spirit Award for Best Actress for her performance in Colewell. The film was also nominated for the Independent Spirit John Cassavetes Award.

Her role in the life of Indiana Jones can't be understated, with Marion Ravenwood proving to be one of the greatest female characters ever created in modern cinema. Fans can celebrate Karen Allen and the legacy of Raiders of the Lost Ark with the brand new Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection, which was released on June 8 in 4K Ultra HD for the first time ever.

Relive the unforgettable exploits of world-renowned, globetrotting hero Indiana Jones in spectacular 4K Ultra HD. The cinematic classic that started it all, Raiders of the Lost Ark, celebrates its 40th anniversary this year, having first introduced audiences to the man with the hat on June 12, 1981. Forty years later, the legendary hero continues to captivate new generations of fans.

Now, for the first time ever, all four films are available together in 4K Ultra HD with Dolby Vision and HDR-10 for ultra-vivid picture quality and state-of-the-art Dolby Atmos® audio*. Each film has been meticulously remastered from 4K scans of the original negatives with extensive visual effects work done to ensure the most pristine and highest quality image. All picture work was approved by director Steven Spielberg.

In addition, all four films were remixed at Skywalker Sound under the supervision of legendary sound designer Ben Burtt to create the Dolby Atmos® soundtracks. All original sound elements were used to achieve the fully immersive Dolby Atmos® mixes while staying true to each film's original creative intent.

The Indiana Jones 4-Movie Collection includes a collectible booklet with behind-the-scenes images from all four films. Each film is presented on 4K Ultra HD Blu-ray Disc with original theatrical trailers and access to digital copies. The set also includes a Blu-ray™ with seven hours of previously released bonus content as detailed below.

On Set with Raiders of the Lost Ark

From Jungle to Desert

From Adventure to Legend

Making the Films

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981 documentary)

The Making of Raiders of the Lost Ark

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade

The Making of Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull (HD)