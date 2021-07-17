Director James Gunn and star Dave Bautista both see Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 as a good stopping point for their respective runs with Marvel Studios, but Karen Gillan isn't so eager to step away from the MCU just yet. In the Guardians of the Galaxy movies and elsewhere in the MCU, Gillan plays the fan favorite role of Nebula alongside Bautista's Drax the Destroyer. All three will be back on set together in November for the filming of the third and likely final installment of the series.

In a new interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Karen Gillan addressed her future in the MCU. While the Guardians of the Galaxy movies might end with Vol. 3, Nebula may be sticking around to appear in other movies or TV shows, as Gillan has gotten to become "emotionally invested" in the character. As told to THR, the actress is hoping for Nebula to continue her journey as a character past Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, even if it means saying farewell to Gunn and Bautista.

"I love my character so much. I'm sort of obsessed with her. (Laughs.) I just get such a kick out of playing a character that's really removed from myself. But I also feel really emotionally invested in her through everything that she's gone through with Thanos and all of that. So I would love to continue the journey of the character. I don't know what that would really look like without James [Gunn] or Dave [Bautista], but I really like playing her, so I'm not eager to finish."

Gillan clearly doesn't want to leave the MCU anytime soon, but she's nevertheless keeping herself busy with other projects. She can be seen in the new movie Gunpowder Milkshake which just premiered on Netflix in the United States. Directed by Navot Papushado, it stars Gillan as an assassin who teams up with her mother (Lena Headey) and former sidekicks (Carla Gugino, Michelle Yeoh, Angela Bassett) to save a young girl (Chloe Coleman).

Meanwhile, Gillan will return to Netflix for Judd Apatow's upcoming comedy The Bubble. She leads an ensemble cast that also includes names like Fred Armisen, Iris Apatow, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Pedro Pascal, and Leslie Mann. A meta comedy, the movie is about the production of a movie during the COVID-19 pandemic. A release date hasn't been set at this time.

Along with playing Nebula in the MCU, Gillan is also known for her breakout role as Amy Pond on three seasons of Doctor Who. She also stars in the Jumanji series with her other credits including Stuber, Spies in Disguise, and All Creatures Here Below. Last year, she appeared in the adventure movie The Call of the Wild with Harrison Ford.

Gunpowder Milkshake is now streaming on Netflix. For more of Nebula, we can see Gillan back in the role when Thor: Love and Thunder is released on May 6, 2022. This will be followed by her return in the upcoming sequel Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, which is scheduled to be released on May 5, 2023. You can read the full interview with Gillan at The Hollywood Reporter.