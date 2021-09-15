Amusement parks, for many of us, are places that bring joy, hence the inclusion of the word amusement in the name. They are places that offer the opportunity to escape reality for a little while and enjoy the exciting attractions in store. Karen Gillan, best known for her work in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Doctor Who, Jumanji, and much more, recently posted pictures of her trip to one such amusement park. Universal Studios in Hollywood. And apparently she didn't cope very well on the rides, specifically the Jurassic World ride, as evidenced in the photos

During her break from dealing with intergalactic aliens and milkshake drinking assassins, the star took the time to ride the park's Jurassic World ride. To use her own words, she "didn't cope very well." How bad could the ride be? It is not as though there are actual dinosaurs that scientists have engineered from mosquitos caught in amber? Or newly created genetic hybrids like the Indoraptor from Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom.

Well, while there might not be any real dinos, there is an Indominus Rex animatronic that terrorizes riders. In addition to a sizable drop that is probably not for the faint of heart. If that was not enough, the ride also leaves you soaked afterwards. Luckily for Gillan, her photos reveal that she had a shoulder to lean on during not only Jurassic World, but also Revenge of the Mummy, which produced a similar reaction in the actress.

Jurassic World: The Ride was the culmination of the hard work put in by the park's engineers, with additional help by director Steven Spielberg, who directed the original Jurassic Park and its first sequel, The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Besides him, there were also actors Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, who have starred in the latest Jurassic World Movies. It is also arguably one of the park's signature attractions.

Previously titled Jurassic Park, the attraction has since been refurbished in reflection of the changes that the film series has gone through as well as it has continued moving forward. And though it may be the same ride park goers remember that visited years ago might remember, the essence of the original is still there for newcomers to enjoy.

While the afrotmented rebrand has not happened at Universal Orlando yet, the park did recently instate its own Jurassic-themed attraction. The VelociCoaster opened this summer and features some can-not-miss moments that theme park aficionados should appreciate. Though it, like Jurassic World: The Ride, is not for everyone. While Howard certainly that she was willing to hype up the ride, actually riding it herself, on the other hand, was something she did not seem too keen on.

Some might decide to stay away from the ride after reading this article and seeing Gillan's post. The thrillseekers among us might be tempted to go and experience Jurassic World for themselves. Either way, Universal Studios should have plenty to offer its visitors. Based off the rest of the photos in the collage Gillan posted, she enjoyed the rest of the park more so than she did the aforementioned attractions. The information in this article comes courtesy of Cinemablend.