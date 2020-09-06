The Karen Halloween mask has arrived, bringing 2020 full circle. It's been a bizarre year, to put it lightly, and now we have the Karen mask to wear on a night that would normally be full of free candy and costume parties. It's safe to say that Halloween will more than likely be canceled this year, so people will have to get creative, while trying to remain safe at the same time. Will the Karen mask be the trending hit of Halloween 2020?

We've all seen the videos of the so-called Karen fighting for rights on social media over the past several months, but there are plenty of other contenders for best Halloween costume of 2020. Karen will get some laughs in certain circles, but a murder hornet is sure to be a hit across the board. It's hard to remember back to March, but the murder hornet was a pretty big deal there for a few weeks.

Another Halloween costume for 2020 could be a United States Coast Guard with a gun, while a friend goes as a shark to reenact the viral video of the Coast Guard literally shooting a rifle at a shark to get it away from some swimmers in the middle of the ocean. The nuclear cannibal ants is also another suitable 2020 Halloween costume, though it might be a bit obscure for some folks. In that case, going as a 5G tower could be this year's winner.

The Karen mask, along with masks of Joe Biden and Trump will likely be the winners of Halloween 2020. The election is just right around the corner, so Trump and Biden will be out in full force if and when costume parties actually happen. Just like most of 2020, expect Halloween to be somewhat scary.

Walt Disney World, which is open, is allowing guests of all ages to wear costumes this year, which is something they don't normally allow. However, Halloween masks will not be allowed, so don't expect wear your new Karen mask at the Magic Kingdom. If you'd like to get a Karen mask, you can head over to Kamora's Costumes Etsy site to order yours. Consider yourself warned though, these masks are pretty creepy and exaggerated to keep up with the Halloween spirit. The Karen mask looks more like a rabid zombie than anything else. You can check out some images of the mask above. Also, they take some time to make, so make sure you order early if you want one for Halloween 2020.