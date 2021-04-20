The Boy George biopic Karma Chameleon has taken another step forward after moving from MGM to Millennium Media. Along with the switch in studios comes the news that the movie is eyeing a shooting start date for this summer. In a video interview with Deadline, the Culture Club frontman spoke about the project while teasing a couple of different names for the cast - including John Wick star Keanu Reeves.

"Hello, I'm Boy George, and I'm very excited to announce the movie of my life and Culture Club, called Karma Chameleon, will be shot this summer in London and around the world," Boy George says. "And already on board, [1917 and Line of Duty star] Danny Mays, one of my favorite actors, playing my father... and there's rumors of Keanu Reeves popping in. Name drop!"

Suggesting that the search is on for a up-and-coming actor to play George himself, the "Karma Chameleon" singer adds: "There's only one problem, and it's quite major. Who's going to play me? So, we're looking for a brave young actor from anywhere on the globe to take on the role of his life, and it will be brilliant. I want to be impressed!"

Previously, it had been announced that the Boy George biopic was in development at MGM with Sacha Gervasi (Hitchcock, Anvil: The Story of Anvil writing and directing. Kevin King Templeton (Creed I & II) is producing alongside Paul Kemsley with Goerge and Jessica de Rothschild executive producing. Kate Ringsell (Wonder Woman) will serve as casting director.

Karma Chameleon will explore "George's humble beginnings in an Irish working-class family, through his rise to the top of the international charts with the '80s band Culture Club alongside original band members Jon Moss, Roy Hay, and Mikey Craig." The biopic will have full access to George's library of music and Culture Club's biggest hits, such as the titular "Karma Chameleon" and "Do You Really Want to Hurt Me?"

"We're elated to bring this amazing story to life," Millennium Media Co-President Jonathan Yunger said in a statement. "Boy George and Culture Club have been an inspiration to so many people. Specifically, George's unapologetic way of being true to himself. He has paved the way for people to live their truth as fearless individuals. This is more relevant today than ever and we are so proud to have Sacha lead the charge on this musical journey."

Producer Kevin King Templeton added: "Now with Millennium Media coming on board, all of the elements are in place and I look forward to finding a dynamic lead. Having spent time with George over the last four years developing the film, it is important to me that his story gets told in a way that honors him."

Millennium Media declined to confirm Boy George's suggestion that Danny Mays and Keanu Reeves will be in the movie. Per the singer, Karma Chameleon will start shooting this summer, but no release date has yet been attached to the project. The production team will start shopping the movie this summer during the Cannes market. This news comes to us from Deadline.