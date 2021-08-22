After returning as Darcy Lewis in the hit Marvel series WandaVision, Kat Dennings would reprise the role in a spinoff alongside Randall Park's Jimmy Woo "in a heartbeat." Now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for a decade, Dennings first played the tech-savvy sidekick to Jane Foster (Natalie Portman) in 2011's Thor. She appeared in the 2013 sequel Thor: The Dark World, but sat out the third installment, Thor: Ragnarok.

More recently, Dennings made a surprise return as Darcy when WandaVision streamed on Disney+ this year. At the time, many fans of the show were campaigning for Dennings and Park to get their own spinoff series. In the vein of The X-Files, the potential series could follow Darcy and Jimmy Woo investigating supernatural events in the MCU, like Marvel's version of Scully and Mulder.

In a new interview with PopCulture.com, Kat Dennings was asked about her future in Marvel. It's not expected that she'll appear in Thor: Love and Thunder, which wrapped filming earlier this year, but we could see her back on the big screen if there's a Thor 5 that calls for her return. Of coming back for another Thor or another Marvel movie, Dennings noted, "I'm ALWAYS up for anything Marvel asks of me!"

The conversation then turned specifically to the fan-pitched WandaVision spinoff starring Dennings as Darcy Lewis and Randall Park as Jimmy Woo. For her part, Dennings makes it clear that she would immediately sign on for such a project if it were presented to her in an official capacity. As the actress tells PopCulture.com, it's up to the decision makers at Disney and Marvel Studios, but suggests the fan campaigning has probably helped.

"It's always up to the powers that be. I think they took notice of all the comments. I would do it in a heartbeat!"

It does seem likely that we'll see Dennings back in the MCU at some point or another, given the popularity of the actress and character with Marvel fans. What remains to be seen is when that will happen and if it will be back on the big screen for a Phase Four movie, or if she ends up returning in one of the many upcoming MCU shows in the works at Disney+. Because so many Marvel shows are already in development, this could be something that's holding up the potential Darcy and Jimmy spinoff.

Meanwhile, Randall Park debuted in the MCU as Jimmy Woo in 2018's Ant-Man and the Wasp. Like Dennings, he reprised the role for WandaVision, and many fans are already hoping to see him again in another Marvel project. Because he worked so well with Dennings during their time together on WandaVision, there's probably no better way to get both of these two characters back to the MCU than for them to get their X-Files-sytle spinoff series.

There are no plans at this time for WandaVision to get another season. You can watch the series in full now on Disney+. As for Thor: Love and Thunder, that sequel will be released on May 6, 2022. Just don't count on seeing Dennings as Darcy in the movie. This news come to us from PopCulture.com.