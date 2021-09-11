Actress Kate Beckinsale is recovering in a Las Vegas hospital after being rushed there on Friday morning. The star is currently in Nevada to shoot her new movie Prisoner's Daughter, and was reported to have been taken to the hospital in an ambulance after "her back went out". She spent a number of hours in the ER, but nothing is currently known about her condition or exactly what treatment she has undergone. The news was originalyl reported by TMZ, who said the actress was in The Signature at MGM Grand when the incident occurred, which has led to the belief that the injury was not one that was sustained while filming.

This is not the first time the Underworld star has found herself in the hospital recently, having undergone surgery in 2019 due to a ruptured cyst. Once she was able to, Beckinsale updated her followers on social media about her condition, and it is likely that she will do the same this time once she is well enough.

"Turns out a ruptured ovarian cyst really hurts and morphine makes me cry," she said at the time, including pictures of the hospital room. "So thankful to everyone who looked after me. I have Instagram largely to have my own honest narrative and not have to always be ambushed by stories that come out that are invented, I'd prefer to say what happened than endure speculation and so I chose to share. I agree, it's not a normal impulse, but it's not normal to be photographed in vulnerable situations by people you don't know either. (If you were interested in knowing the provenance of this, which, you probably are not.)"

It was only a couple of days ago that Beckinsale was in the news when she shared a picture of herself in Las Vegas wearing a sheer while lace Boho style dress and fishnet tights on her Instagram account. She even had some fans suggesting that she may be planning on getting married again in Sin City, but that is probably not something that was on the cards. The actress, like many involved in the movie industry in the last year, has been having to continually have COVID tests in order to work on her new film, which also stars Brian Cox, and Ghostbusters star Ernie Hudson.

Back in July it was reported that Beckinsale had been reunited with her daughter, Lily Sheen, after not seeing her for two years due to Covid restrictions. The 47 year old discussed by hard it had been not seeing her daughter for so long due to filming in Canada when she appeared on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

"I haven't seen my daughter for two years because of everything. Also, I went to Canada working and she couldn't come see me. Two years of not seeing your child, to me, is the most preposterous thought."

With filming only having been underway on Prisoner's Daughter for about a week, it looks like her injury is going to have a significant impact on the shoot, but with the extent of her injury unknown, there is no telling how long a delay it will cause. Hopefully, she can make a swift recovery and be back working soon. As for another Underworld movie going into development, that is still a long ways off. This news originated at ComicBook.com.