Kate Beckinsale refuses to co-star with Ryan Reynolds in any kind of movie, and her reason for that may not be what you expect. According to the actress, she is the spitting image of Reynolds, and putting her alongside the actor on screen would bring more attention to their similarities.

While speaking with Jimmy Fallon during an appearance on The Tonight Show, Kate Beckinsale claims she looks "exactly" like the Deadpool star, going so far as to admit she even sometimes mistakes images of Reynolds for herself. Here's how Beckinsale describes her resemblance to Reynolds.

"I look exactly like Ryan Reynolds. Like, in a shocking way. Sometimes, when I see a bus going by with a poster, and I think, 'Damn, I look hot. Oh, wait, that's not me, it's [Ryan]... I can't be in the same room with him. One of us would, I think, explode, or something would happen."

Fallon finds the comparison amusing, and while he disagrees with Beckinsale's notion by noting he doesn't personally see it, The Tonight Show host holds up a side-by-side comparison of images of the two for the viewers to decide for themselves. Even if Fallon isn't as convinced, Beckinsale is sticking to her perception. The actress admits that the comparison is weird, referring to Reynolds as a "big Canadian man" who isn't the "girly" type at all, and yet she still sees herself in his face. Perhaps the solution to finally get these two in a movie together is for them to play identical siblings, as this would at least explain the perceived similarities between the two.

In response to the suggestion, Reynolds posted a story on his Instagram account suggesting the two should go ahead and make a movie together. Posting the poster for the Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen movie Double, Double, Toil and Trouble, Reynolds tags Beckinsale and writes, "F--- it. We already have a script." Certainly, picturing Reynolds and Beckinsale in a remake of a movie starring the Olsen Twins is very amusing, although it doesn't seem like Beckinsale will be rushing to sign up for such a project.

We may not be seeing Beckinsale co-starring with Reynolds in a movie anytime soon, but the actress can still be seen in her own Reynolds-less projects. Most recently, she stars in the new movie Farming, which was released earlier this month in the United Kingdom and is gearing up for its release in the United States on Oct. 25. The movie was written and directed by Adewale Akinnuoye-Agbaje (HBO's Oz), serving as a biopic for the actor with Akinnuoye-Agbaje co-starring with Beckinsale as his own father. Based on true events, the story follows a young child whose Yoruba parents 'farm' him out to a white family in London hoping for a better future for him, only for the boy to become the leader of a white skinhead gang.

While Jimmy Fallon doesn't agree, there are others who can in fact see how Beckinsale looks similar to Reynolds. One of the top comments on the YouTube video of the clip simply reads, "She does look like Ryan. They have the exact same nose." Still, there are others leaning more in Fallon's direction, not seeing the resemblance at all. Which side do you stand on? You can watch the interview clip of Beckinsale comparing herself to Reynolds below to decide for yourself, courtesy of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on YouTube.