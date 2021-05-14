Fans are loving Mary Elizabeth Winstead as an assassin in the upcoming Netflix action-thriller Kate after a first look at the actress in the role was revealed. Over at Entertainment Weekly, three new photos from the anticipated movie were published on Friday. The photos, which have also been shared by Netflix Geeked on Twitter, are quickly getting a lot of fans pretty stoked to see the movie, judging by the reactions. You can see the pictures below.

After she’s poisoned, an assassin has less than 24 hours to save herself and exact revenge on her enemies in one last self-appointed job.



Mary Elizabeth Winstead is KATE.

Coming to Netflix globally this fall. pic.twitter.com/SopNlov50D — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) May 14, 2021

People can't wait to see the movie after seeing the first look images. Critic Courtney Howard writes: "I am HERE for Mary Elizabeth Winstead in #Netflix's #KATE, a neon-lit actioner centered on a mercenary who's poisoned & has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies. GIMME!

I am HERE for Mary Elizabeth Winstead in #Netflix’s #KATE, a neon-lit actioner centered on a mercenary who’s poisoned & has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies. GIMME! pic.twitter.com/gTbZEZQPMy — Courtney Howard (@Lulamaybelle) May 14, 2021

"You mean I can watch something new and not have to watch Birds of Prey a dozen more times to get my fill of Mary Elizabeth Winstead playing an assassin!!! I will still watch BoP a dozen more times, FYI," writes another Winstead fan.

You mean I can watch something new and not have to watch Birds of Prey a dozen more times to get my fill of Mary Elizabeth Winstead playing an assassin!!! I will still watch BoP a dozen more times, FYI. https://t.co/lOVBINVsSm — Jetgirl Says Stuff (@jetgirl78) May 14, 2021

Kate stars Winstead as a female assassin who, after being poisoned and given less than 24 hours to live, goes on a manhunt through the streets of Tokyo. She bonds with the daughter of a past target and ends up giving herself one last self-appointed job while exacting revenge on her enemies. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly, Winstead spoke some more about the role she's playing.

"Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned," says the actress. "She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It's a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!"

The cast of Kate also includes Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman, Tadanobu Asano, Jun Kunimura, Miyavi, and Kazuya Tanabe. Speaking with EW, director Cedric Nolas-Troyan (The Huntsman: Winter's War) shed some details about working with some of the cast members. That includes the veteran actor Harrelson, shom Nolas-Troyan describes as someone who was an absolute pleasure on set.

"Woody is Woody," the director said. "He's an adventure in itself, for sure. But he's very committed and he is super easy to work with. He gives that swagger to that character. He wasn't on the set for very long but we made it count."

Of the hardest scene of all to film, Nolas-Troyan added: "The hardest one to shoot was the one with Mary and Miyavi inside the apartment. We couldn't shoot that with stunt doubles, so they had to do it themselves. You had two actors that are doing very, very close-contact stunt work. We thought something bad could happen there. This one was definitely making me nervous."

With Nolas-Troyan directing, Kate was written by Umair Aleem and produced by Bryan Unkeless, Kelly McCormick, and Patrick Newall. The movie will be released globally in Fall 2021 with an official Netflix release date yet to be revealed. The first look photos were first published by Entertainment Weekly.