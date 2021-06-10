The first footage from Netflix's upcoming action flick Kate has now exploded online, with Scott Pilgrim vs. the World star Mary Elizabeth Winstead shooting up a storm on her quest for revenge. Make no mistake, the bad guys are definitely going to know she was here. Waiting patiently above her victims like a floating avenging angel, the short clip shows Kate expertly dispatching with her prey, picking them off from above like fish in a barrel. In fact, she makes it look even easier than that.

Shortly after the teaser arrived, it was announced that Kate is officially R-Rated. The reasons are simple. The action thriller will feature, "Strong bloody violence and language throughout." For action fans hoping to see some killer moves, this is quite promising.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead stars as the titular character in Kate, about an assassin whose world is thrown into disarray when she discovers she has just hours left to live, using this time to get revenge. After finding out that she has indeed been irreversibly poisoned, the ruthless criminal operative known as Kate has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims.

"Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned," Winstead revealed about her character in a recent interview. "She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It's a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!"

Directed by The Huntsman: Winter's War's Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and written by Umair Aleem, Kate stars the likes of Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman, and Tadanobu Asano alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and sounds like the perfect streaming escape.

Director Cedric Nicolas-Troyan has previously discussed the untamed energy of Venom: Let There Be Carnage star Woody Harrelson, who will portray Kate's handler. "Woody is Woody," the filmmaker explained. "He's an adventure in itself, for sure. But he's very committed and he is super easy to work with. He gives that swagger to that character. He wasn't on the set for very long but we made it count."

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is no stranger to the action movie genre, having starred in the likes of Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof, Live Free or Die Hard alongside Bruce Willis, Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and 2019's Gemini Man, which saw her take on an assassin clone of Will Smith. Last year Winstead joined the DC universe as Helena Bertinelli AKA The Huntress, an orphaned vigilante and member of the Birds of Prey alongside Harley Quinn and Black Canary.

Kate is just one of a slew of action thrillers set to premiere on the streaming giant in the near future. Jason Momoa will also lead a lone revenge mission in Sweet Girl, which finds the Aquaman star as an everyman haunted by the death who must protect his daughter after attempting his own brand of vengeance. Netflix will also debut Liam Neeson's The Ice Road, Beckett starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, and Jean-Claude Van Damme's comeback in The Last Mercenary. Kate is scheduled to be released on Netflix on September 10, 2021.