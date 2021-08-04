Netflix continues its new-found love for action movies with a new trailer for the upcoming revenge thriller, Kate. While not much footage from the movie has been revealed until now, the marketing so far has already had action movie fans talking, with many comparing lead star Mary Elizabeth Winstead to other female action movie icons such as Ripley and Sarah Connor. Comparisons which the new trailer certainly helps cement.

Kate stars Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the titular character, Kate, an assassin whose world is thrown into disarray when she discovers she has just hours left to live. After finding out that she has been irreversibly poisoned, the ruthless criminal operative known as Kate has less than 24 hours to exact revenge on her enemies and in the process forms an unexpected bond with the daughter of one of her past victims. With such a short space of time to enact her vengeance, Kate promises to be a non-stop action outing, packing in all the fist-fights and shoot-outs you could possibly want.

Directed by The Huntsman: Winter's War's Cedric Nicolas-Troyan and written by Umair Aleem, Kate stars the likes of Woody Harrelson, Michiel Huisman, Tadanobu Asano, Jun Kunimura, Miyavi, Miku Martineau, and Kazuya Tanabe alongside Mary Elizabeth Winstead, and sounds like another example of the perfect, action-packed streaming escape that Netflix has been specializing in lately.

"Kate is a ruthless assassin who is on a job in Tokyo, and she gets poisoned," Winstead revealed about her character in a recent interview. "She finds out she has 24 hours to live before the poison kills her, so she sets out on a mission to find out who poisoned her and kill them before she dies. Along the way, she forges this bond with this teenage girl named Ani (Miku Martineau), and they end up taking on this mission together. It's a heartfelt, brutal, assassin story!"

Mary Elizabeth Winstead is no stranger to the action movie genre, having starred in the likes of Quentin Tarantino's Death Proof, Die Hard sequel Live Free or Die Hard alongside Bruce Willis, Edgar Wright's Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, and 2019's Gemini Man, which saw her take on an assassin clone of Will Smith. Winstead has also now added her name to the comic book movie genre, joining the DC universe as Helena Bertinelli AKA The Huntress, an orphaned vigilante and member of the Birds of Prey alongside Harley Quinn and Black Canary.

Mary Elizabeth Winstead may hit hard in Kate, but it is just one of a slew of action outings set to premiere on the streaming giant in the near future following the likes of Extraction, The Old Guard, and the zombie heist flick Army of the Dead, all of which are due to receive sequels. Jason Momoa will soon lead his own revenge mission in the upcoming Sweet Girl, which finds the Aquaman star as an everyman haunted by the death who must protect his daughter after attempting his own brand of vengeance. Netflix will also debut Red Notice starring Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds and Gal Gadot, Beckett starring John David Washington and Alicia Vikander, and recently unleashed Jean-Claude Van Damme's comeback in The Last Mercenary.

Kate is scheduled to be released on September 10, 2021, by Netflix, and was recently given an R-rating thanks to some "strong bloody violence and language throughout." Sounds perfect.