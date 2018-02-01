Kate Upton took to social media to accuse Guess co-founder Paul Marciano of sexual misconduct and tagged the #MeToo movement in her post. The 25-year old model's post triggered another woman to come forward while also bringing up accusations pitted against Marciano from 2009. Paul Marciano co-founded Guess Jeans in 1981 and later sold half of the company in 1983. Marciano stepped down from the CEO position in 2015 to become the executive chairman and chief creative officer.

It isn't clear if Kate Upton was sharing her post from personal experiences with Paul Marciano, or if she was standing up for other women. She did tag the #MeToo movement, which has led to speculation that she was involved in some sort of altercation, though she has not spoken any further about the matter. Her post reads.

"It's disappointing that such an iconic women's brand Guess is still empowering Paul Marciano as their creative director #MeToo"

Upton followed up her comments by saying, "(Marciano) shouldn't be allowed to use his power in the industry to sexually and emotionally harass women." Kate Upton's post has since brought up some other allegations against Marciano.

A new model has come forward, claiming that Paul Marciano grabbed her breast in Los Angeles in 2016 at the Guess headquarters. The woman, who wishes to remain anonymous, first told her story in November of 2017, but she did not want to be the first woman to come forward against Marciano. However, that all changed after Kate Upton's post. The woman alleges that Marciano grabbed her by the breast while watching her change and commented on her body. She alleges that Paul Marciano was also very forward about wanting to "talk to her boobs" and have sex.

In 2009, model Lindsey Ring filed a lawsuit against Paul Marciano for sexual misconduct. Ring alleges that Marciano told designers and fitters that he loved her breasts. She also alleges that she was told to make sure that she "look good and smell good" for the executive in order to "keep him interested." Lindsey Ring also accused Paul Marciano of forcibly kissing her in 2008 while pulling her hair and telling the model that he "wanted her." When Ring came forward with the accusations, someone at Guess told her that she would never model again if she went forward with the lawsuit.

Guess has yet to respond to Kate Upton's claims and the new claim from an anonymous model but they are expected to release a statement soon. Paul Marciano denied the accusations in 2009 from Lindsey Ring and it seems more than likely that the 66-year old will do the same now. However, Guess may take these new accusations a bit more serious since Kate Upton is currently one of the biggest models in the world. You can read some of the allegations against Guess co-founder Paul Marciano via The Blast.