Katee Sackhoff is blown away by Star Wars fans and their reactions to The Mandalorian season 2. The third episode debuted this past Friday on Disney+ and fans have been picking apart every scene with a fine-tooth comb. Episodes one and two saw Din Djarin and the Child start their quest to locate more Mandalorians, which has proven to be a bit more difficult than originally intended. With that being said, episode 3 solved that problem. There are SPOILERS for The Mandalorian season 2, so read ahead at your own risk.

Mind blown and overwhelmed by this entire experience. It all started a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away and I’m so excited by the response to my girl Bo-Katan. I hope you all love her as much as I do. 💙💙💙💙💙💙 This Is The Way #mandolorian — Katee Sackhoff (@kateesackhoff) November 14, 2020

Katee Sackhoff appeared in The Mandalorian season 2, episode 3 as Bo-Katan Kryze, the character who she voiced in The Clone Wars and Rebels. While a lot of Star Wars fans knew that Sackhoff was cast in season 2, it was still a big surprise to finally see the live-action version of the character, along with two other Mandalorians, who also remove their helmets. Sacha Banks plays one of the aforementioned Mandalorians, Koska Reeves, who appears to be a brand-new character.

The praise for episode 2 has given Katee Sackhoff a good weekend. She took to social media to share her excitement. "Mind blown and overwhelmed by this entire experience. It all started a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away and I'm so excited by the response to my girl Bo-Katan. I hope you all love her as much as I do. This Is The Way," she said. Bo-Katan has been a fan-favorite character for years, and many assumed she would be crossing paths with Mando and the Child at some point, mainly due to her connection to the Darksaber, which she teases below.

"PS... I've been drinking... I know I spelled Mandalorian wrong!! I've been celebrating... so kill me... with MY Darksabe.r"

Bo-Katan Kryze is on the hunt for the Darksaber, which we learned is in Moff Gideon's position. Bo-Katan and her crew were able to save Din Djarin and the Child more than once in season 2, episode 2, and one has to think that they will all cross paths again, especially since Moff Gideon is on the hunt for Mando and the Child, though we don't exactly know why just yet. Hopefully, The Mandalorian season 2 will get into that aspect, along with how Gideon got ahold of the Darksaber in the first place.

The Mandalorian season 2 has been off to a very strong start, both in terms of storytelling, and in Star Wars Easter Eggs. While the episodes are on the shorter side, they have all provided repeat viewers with more information and understanding of what Dave Filoni and Jon Favreau are trying to pull off here. Hopefully episode 4 will continue in that tradition that has been set. You can check out Katte Sackhoff's Twitter excitement for The Mandalorian above.

