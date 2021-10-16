Actress Katey Sagal is recovering after a recent car accident and hospitalization. The Sons of Anarchy star had been crossing a street in Los Angeles when the driver of a Tesla making a left turn didn't see Sagal and struck her with the vehicle. Per TMZ, the driver stopped to help Sagal while emergency services were dispatched. The actress was transported to a local hospital and treated for her injuries.

Fortunately, Sagal is going to be okay. Law enforcement officials say no citations have been issued and no arrests were made, and there were no apparent signs of drugs or alcohol. The case is still under investigation. As for Sagal, her injuries were said to be minor, and she was reportedly released from the hospital later the same day.

Katey Sagal is married to filmmaker Kurt Sutter, the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. After the incident, Sutter took to Instagram to poke fun at the situation knowing that Sagal was going to be fine. Posting an image of a Deadline article covering the news, Sutter, wrote, "She's the only one bringing in money right now... so I'll be picking her up from the hospital later, taking her to that Dancing with the Stars audition."

Longtime fans will remember Sagal very well for her role as Peggy Bundy on the classic sitcom Married ...with Children. She is also known for her roles on shows like Futurama, 8 Simple Rules, Sons of Anarchy, and Shameless. This year, she launched the legal comedy Rebel, but it was axed after just one season. Airing on ABC, the series also starred John Corbett, Lex Scott Davis, Tamala Renee Jones, James Lesure, Kevin Zegers, and Andy Garcia.

These days, Katey Sagal has become an important character on the Roseanne spinoff series The Conners. It looks like we'll be seeing a lot more of her on the series in the future. In a CinemaBlend interview, showrunner and executive producer Bruce Helford addressed the cancelation of Sagal's show Rebel and how that opens the door for her to be featured more heavily in The Conners season 4. That's good news for fans who have been loving her on the comedy series.

"I mean, this was such a mixed thing, because we were certainly rooting for Rebel to continue, you know? We didn't know what would happen there. And Katey had been so gracious in saying whatever happens, she'll make sure to make time for us and all that," Helford said. "Now we have the blessing of her availability. And so they're engaged, they're definitely engaged, and things will be happening next season with Katey, and we now have her to be able to explore that a little more fully.

Executive producer Dave Caplan added, "She's so good for us to open up Dan's character. It really takes him places that we couldn't ever envision the character going before. So the fact that she's going to be around is fantastic for us."

It's excellent news that Katey Sagal is on the mend. Here's to hoping she feels better soon. This news comes to us from TMZ.