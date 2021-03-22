NFTs are all the rage in the online art world. And it seems that ArrowVerse star Katie Cassidy is getting in on the madness by auctioning off her own personal digital nude art. The artwork in question finds the former Black Canary actor getting naked while covered in black and white paint. It is noted that Cassidy is a pioneer of sorts, as she is the first actress to put nude artwork of herself into the rapid-growth marketplace of NFT digital art.

The move comes after the actress' divorce and the end of her long running DC Comics series on The CW. Daughter of Partridge Family icon David Cassidy, Katie Cassidy is doing the nude digital photo auction by herself, using images that were shot by celebrity photographers The Riker Brother. The images are up for auction on OpenSea, which claims to be the 'largest NFT marketplace' on the internet. The starting price for Cassidy's nudes are $18K apiece.

'Arrow' actress Katie Cassidy auctioning off digital nude art for $18K https://t.co/HsgWg5mgbKpic.twitter.com/I5cZcVWxAX — Page Six (@PageSix) March 21, 2021

The actress' digital nude art NFTs are titled "ME. SHE. WE." Her collection is dedicated to empowering women. Katie Cassidy says that the photos describe how she learned to love herself again following her painful divorce and the cancellation of Arrow on The CW. The actress filed for divorce from Matthew Rodgers in 2020 after being married for two years. The actress said this to Page Six about the separation.

"After a year of quarantine, getting divorced and coming off a show for 8 years, I was forced to learn how to love myself and it's the best thing I've ever done. I've never been happier and I encourage all women to prioritize themselves and learn how to love themselves first and foremost. You can't love other people until you learn how to love yourself. It's not always easy to look inward and it can be a hard journey, but it's so fulfilling and empowering."

There is also a listed description for Cassidy's NTF Nudes on OpenSea that states the following.

"Using black and white paint, a cotton canvas and the human body as her medium, Cassidy has created a new genre of art, shot by celebrity photographers Drew and Derek Riker. Setting the tone for Cassidy's self-love practice, she throws caution and coupledom to the wind and finds that loving herself at 34 years old is what empowers her existence. This provocative photograph of Katie Cassidy reveals her bare skin adorned in paint. The tattoo on her back reads, 'She flies with her own wings' in Latin."

NFTs have taken the art world by storm. NFT stands for nonfungible token, and serve as digital certificate of authenticity. NFTs allow for digital artwork, which only exists on computer screens, to be tracked and traded. Digital artwork by the artist Beeple sold for $69 million sending shockwaves through the traditional art community. Now, even Sotheby's is getting in on the streak. They will be selling digital art from Park starting this April. Bidders will be able to use digital currency for the first time at Sotheby's with these NFTs.

The NFT marketplace has been compared to a gold rush by president and chief executive of Pace Gallery Marc Glimcher. It appears that more and more celebrities are ready to jump on the NFT train, so who knows who'll be selling digital nudes next online. For now, we'll have to be content with these digital images from Arrow Star Katie Cassidy. This news originated at Page Six.