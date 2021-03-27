After nearly 30 years in development hell, Bill & Ted Face the Music was finally released last summer. Though it was robbed of a proper theatrical debut, the sci-fi comedy sequel was a huge hit with both longtime fans and newcomers to the franchise. Throughout it all, stars Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter have remained close friends. Now, that friendship takes the ultimate challenge with the Porsche Taycan Road Trip.

Friends and Porsche enthusiasts, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter embarked on an epic road trip in Southern California that features a test of nerve, skill and, most profoundly, the new Porsche Taycan Turbo electric sports car. A series of challenges ensue that test both friends to their limits, each on closed roads. The eight-minute film Going the Distance premiered this past week.

Throughout the film, Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter are given challenges by an all-star cast. Racer and stunt driver Tanner Foust makes a guest appearance for the first stop in the film giving Reeves and Winter the chance to experience the thrill of Launch Control in a Taycan Turbo on a closed course road. Next, the two accept the subsequent challenge with Porsche Factory Race Driver, Patrick Long: a two-mile hill climb up the Pacific Coast Highway following a 918 Spyder supercar.

The two round out their experience on the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles' track to attempt to outdo the Taycan's drift record. The challenges were performed under supervision of professional drivers on closed course.

The Taycan Turbo is at the core of the Taycan line up - capable of accelerating from a standstill to 60 mph in just 3-seconds, it's equipped with four wheel drive and, through its twin electric motors, it has a combined 670 hp. The Taycan is available to be tested on track and to their limits at the Porsche Experience Center Los Angeles and Atlanta - more information can be found at www.porschedriving.com.

Alex Winter and Keanu Reeves were last seen together in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which was released on VOD, On Demand and at Drive-In theaters across America this past August. The movie is now available on DVD and Blu-ray. The soundtrack is getting a vinyl release this summer. In the movie, the ruler of the future tells best friends Bill and Ted they must compose a new song to save life as we know it. But instead of writing it, they decide to travel through time to steal it from their older selves. Meanwhile, their young daughters devise their own musical scheme to help their fathers bring harmony to the universe.

Alex Winter said during the release of his Zappa documentary that he would love to work with Keanu Reeves again sometime in the near future on a movie that isn't Bil & Ted. He will next direct a documentary about Youtube. Keanu Reeves recently finished filming The Matrix 4, which is heading to HBO Max later this year. He will next shoot John Wick 4 in the coming months.