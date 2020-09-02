Sept. 2 is also known as Keanu Day to big fans of Bill & Ted Face the Music star Keanu Reeves, and people are celebrating the occasion on social media from across the world. Ever since the '80s, Reeves has been a fan favorite actor with many popular movie roles. Using the hashtag #KeanuDay, many fans are spending the day wishing Reeves a happy birthday while discussing some of their favorite roles portrayed by the Hollywood star over the past few decades.

Very quickly, social media has been filling up with tribute posts honoring the veteran actor. From Speed and Point Break to Toy Story 4 and Bill & Ted Face the Music, there's plenty of roles from the actor's filmography for fans to look back upon for the occasion. Along with acknowledging some of his fan favorite roles, some posts offer praise to Reeves personally, with one such post reading: "Happy Birthday to Keanu Reeves! An icon and just overall amazing human being. We should all strive to be more like Keanu!"

Keanu Day comes hot off the heels of the premiere of the actor's newest movie Bill & Ted Face the Music. The sequel sees Reeves returning to the classic role of Ted Logan alongside Alex Winter as Bill Prescott, a moment that fans had been waiting to see happen for nearly 30 years. Kristen Schaal, Samara Weaving, Brigette Lundy-Paine, Kid Cudi, and William Sadler also star. After officially premiering on Aug. 28, the movie has been met with a very positive response with fans as the amusing, lighthearted comedy was exactly what so many of us were needing right now.

Reeves' return to the Bill & Ted series comes ahead of his upcoming role reprisals in two other popular franchises. Currently, Reeves is hard at work shooting The Matrix 4, joining his former co-star Carrie-Anne Moss to reprise their roles from the original movie trilogy. The John Wick action movie franchise is also still ongoing with at least two more sequels in the works. Like The Matrix and Bill & Ted, that franchise also currently has three installments.

Before 2020 changed everything, next year was also set to have a very important date for Reeves fans. Initially, The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4 were both set to release on May 21, 2021, and some fans had already begun referring to the upcoming date as "Keanu Reeves Day." Both movies have since been given delayed release dates, and although they'll still be in theaters around the same time, they'll no longer be premiering on the same day. John Wick 4 is now scheduled for a premiere on May 27, 2022, and The Matrix 4 is set to release a week later on April 1.

To join in on the birthday festivities for Reeves, you can post your own tribute messages on social media using the hashtag #KeanuDay. An official website for the date is also live, compiling the various #KeanuDay posts and offering Zoom background screens and other fun bits of info. You can check out the website by visiting KeanuDay.com, and you can also look at some of the social media posts honoring the Bill & Ted star below.

