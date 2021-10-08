Some big news has come out for Keanu Reeves as the fan favorite actor will be honored in Canada in December. The John Wick star is set to be inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame for the class of 2021 with a broadcast of the celebration airing on CTV. Reeves, who spent a bulk of his childhood raised in Toronto, had performed in various local theater productions in the area and on television before launching his movie career in Los Angeles.

Congratulations to our 2021 Canada's Walk of Fame Inductees and Honourees! 😊



Broadcast to come this December on CTV!https://t.co/GgUNuZZ7u4#CanadaThrivespic.twitter.com/0VYK1zr9iw — Canada’s Walk of Fame (@CWOFame) October 7, 2021

Keanu Reeves is one of many notable celebrities to be inducted in the Canada Walk of Fame class of 2021. Some other inductees include Bret "The Hitman" Hart, Ajay Vrimani, Salome Bey, Jully Black, Bruce Cockburn, Romeo Dallaire, Laurent Duvernay-Tardif, Graham Greene, Serena Ryder, Damian Warner, and the team of Banting, Best, Macleod, and Collip.

"Canada's Walk of Fame, the nation's crowning jewel that celebrates Canadian excellence and achievement, will honour ten new Inductions to its prestigious ranks," a press announcement reads. "From one of Canada's most decorated war heroes to champions in sport, Nobel Laureates, a global business magnate, and iconic names in entertainment - this year's class of outstanding Canadians are recognized not only for their distinctive accomplishments and successes but for their philanthropy, advocacy, and contributions toward the greater good."

Of Keanu Reeves, the statement adds: "Keanu Reeves is an iconic actor, producer, and director who has entertained audiences worldwide for more than three decades. Reeves was raised in Toronto and performed in various local theatre productions and television before becoming one of Hollywood's most sought-after leading men, fronting blockbuster franchises like The Matrix and John Wick."

These days, Reeves is one of the most popular working actors of today. Fans are particularly excited for his return to the Matrix franchise, which will see him back as Neo in The Matrix Resurrections. After many changing release dates, that movie is now scheduled to release in movie theaters on Dec. 22, 2021. Oddly enough, the movie would have originally competed against another big Keanu release, as it was at one point scheduled to drop on the same day as John Wick: Chapter 4.

Of course, that's another big release that fans just can't wait to see. The first three John Wick movies were all very well received with fans, and the fourth installment is one of the actor's most anticipated releases. It's set for a release on May 27, 2022, which is over a year past its original planned release date for May 2021. Because the movies were filmed so closely together, Neo has a look that is identical to John Wick, but fans are no less excited to see both movies.

Huge congrats to Keanu Reeves on getting inducted into Canada's Walk of Fame. The ceremony will take place on Saturday, Dec. 4, at Beanfield Centre in Toronto. It will be broadcast on CTV. This comes just ahead of the release of The Matrix Resurrections on Dec. 22. You can find out more information about the event and the other inductees at the official website for Canada's Walk of Fame.