Keanu Reeves is preparing to release his first-ever comic book this fall. Reeves is collaborating with Boom! Studios on BRZRKR, an action packed story with a character that strangely resembles the John Wick actor. Reeves is currently in Berlin, Germany where he is rehearsing for The Matrix 4 while awaiting production to resume. In between breaks, the actor has been in the "writing room" virtually with the Boom! Studios team, who are really excited to be working with Reeves.

We're thrilled to announce BRZRKR, a twelve-issue series from the iconic Keanu Reeves in his Must Read comic book writing debut alongside co-writer @mattkindt & artist @AlessandroVitti!@USATODAY has the exclusive details: https://t.co/IQZdL4P63lpic.twitter.com/rLo0MKdqgS — BOOM! Studios (@boomstudios) July 17, 2020

Cover for Keanu Reeves’ comic BRZRKR for Boom Studios. Went for a Drew Struzan movie poster vibe. Out in October. #BoomStudios#KeanuReeves#BRZRKR#MarkBrookspic.twitter.com/0UjtTX7XPN — Regional Manager Mark Brooks (@MarkBrooksArt) July 17, 2020

When asked how BRZRKR was coming along, Keanu Reeves said, "I guess I'm in the writing room... We're excited about what's happening. The story's taking some really interesting twists and turns." The comic book is illustrated by Alessandro Vitti and it's been described as an "action-packed and hyper-violent" story, which centers on a warrior who "has walked a blood-soaked path across the world for centuries. In present day, the Berzerker does dangerous jobs for the U.S. government in exchange for the truth about his existence." In other words, this sounds like the perfect story for Reeves to tackle.

As for how BRZRKR came about, Keanu Reeves reached out to Boom! Studios last year about possible live-action projects. The actor pitched them on "this character who was born 80,000 years ago, half man, his father's a war god. It's a little fantasy in reality." Reeves adds, "I had this image in my head of a guy fighting through the ages because of his father's compulsion to violence" but with the pathos of a man "trapped and trying to figure it out." As for the story coming out on the big screen, that is something that Reeves is very interested in, whether he plays the character or not.

Matt Kindt has been writing BRZRKR with Keanu Reeves over the last several months. When asked what the actor brings to the table, Kindt says, "the action and the backstory of the characters... and he's been open to me inserting my fascination for history, conspiracies and espionage into the mix along with a fragmented narrative structure." Reeves has been a comic book fan since he was a little kid, so this project means a lot to him. However, he never thought it would happen. "As a young kid, I was like, 'Aw, man, I'd love to play Wolverine,'" says Reeves, who was then reminded that Marvel fans would love to see that happen. He simply replied, "Nooo."

Boom! Has a first-look deal with Netflix, so BRZRKR could be something that ends up on the streaming platform in the near future. For now, the first issue of the 12 installments will hit newsstands on October 7th. From there, they will be released each month over the course of the next year, giving comic book fans and Keanu Reeves fans something new to enjoy. Reeves will be seen on the big screen next in Bill & Ted Face the Music, which is, as of this writing, still on track to open next month. The Keanu Reeves BRZRKR news comes to us from USA Today.