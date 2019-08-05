Two new Deepfake videos place Keanu Reeves in some very different situations. One of the new videos has the John Wick star as two different little kids singing a song on Sesame Street, while the other has Reeves starring in Forrest Gump. Typically, Deepfake videos are unsettling, but these two videos go a bit further than some of the previous videos we've seen, including Steve Buscemi's face pasted over Jennifer Lawrence's, which even freaked out Buscemi. Seeing Reeves as a few little kids is something you won't forget.

The Sesame Street Deepfake finds a bearded Keanu Reeves singing a song about his name. While the visual of a bearded Reeves face pasted over a child's is weird enough, it's the voice that really takes things over the edge into creepy territory. With that being said, it's actually pretty funny at the same time once you get used to it, though you'll probably never unsee it and the song with definitely get stuck in your head all day, so consider yourself warned.

Next up is the famous Forrest Gump scene where he rides the bus for the first time. Keanu Reeves has a baby face in this one, but there's a bizarre twist. Of course nobody wants to sit next to Forrest except for young Jenny, who is also Reeves, but with a beard. We have two versions of Reeves, pasted on children's faces, speaking to each other. While decently put together, it isn't as weird and unsettling as the Sesame Street video, even though it sounds like it would be a lot crazier. That doesn't mean it's any less weird though.

Related: Elmo's Kevin Clash Resigns After Second Accuser Comes Forward in Sesame Street Sex Scandal

The Deepfake technology keeps getting better by the day, but that doesn't mean it's an easy thing to pull off. A lot of time and effort goes into making the really good ones, which has some people scared for the future in a world where fake news dominates. With some extra time, it's nearly impossible to tell if it's real or fake, unless the artist is going through and doing a bizarre experiment like Keanu Reeves on Sesame Street or Forrest Gump. The same thing goes with the Nicolas Cage or the recent Jim Carrey in The Shining Deepfake. These are meant to be strange and fun.

As the Deepfake technology continues to advance, we'll get a lot more crazy art experiments, but we're also going to see some fake video from the political realm at the same time, which could potentially be very dangerous. We're still pretty far away from that actually happening, but it is on the horizon. For now, we can sit back and enjoy Keanu Reeves starring in Forrest Gump and an episode of Sesame Street. You can check out both videos below, starting with the Dr. Fankenstein YouTube channel's Sesame Street video.