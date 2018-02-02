Keanu Reeves stars in a new Squarespace commercial for Super Bowl 2018 that features the actor continuing his reputation as one of Hollywood's leading action stars.

Related: Chris Pratt Is Shirtless & Slinging Beer in First Super Bowl Commercial

The ad is called 'Make It Happen' and it is one of many commercial in a series for Squarespace. Keanu Reeves is seen standing up on a motorcycle that is speeding down a desert highway.

While standing on the speeding motorcycle, Keanu Reeves is reciting lyrics to Will Powers' 1983 hit song "Adventures in Success."

The commercial sets up a link to Reeves' motorcycle company Arch Motorcycles. The actor paired with Squarespace to build the website for his company.

In addition to the action that Keanu Reeves is best-known for, the Super Bowl commercial also highlights the actor's comedic sensibilities.

Up Next

Chris Pratt Is Shirtless & Slinging Beer in First Super Bowl Commercial

Chris Pratt Is Shirtless & Slinging Beer in First Super Bowl Commercial

Watching Nicole Kidman Eat Live Bugs Is Why She Needs More Oscars

Watching Nicole Kidman Eat Live Bugs Is Why She Needs More Oscars

Jason Momoa Says It Was Hard to Find Work After Game of Thrones

Jason Momoa Says It Was Hard to Find Work After Game of Thrones