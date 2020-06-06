A big part of Keanu Reeves seeing a major career resurgence is the tales of the actor's kindness and humility that have been part of the film industry for as long as he has been working. In a profession that seems to foster narcissism and self-importance, fans are constantly bowled over by tales of Reeves being a ray of sunshine to anyone who enters his orbit. In a recent interview, Jeremy Fry, who acted as a stunt double for the actor in all three John Wick films, confirmed that Reeves is just as nice as the stories make him out to be.

"He is a giver, he is selfless, he works tirelessly. Every good thing you've heard about him is 110% true. He goes, "Hey, how would you like to go to Laguna Seca?" and when Keanu Reeves asks you if you wanna go pretty much anywhere, you say yes. Turns out he had rented Laguna Seca, which is a very well-known popular racetrack in California, and he rented it for two days, private rental, there were about eighty of his friends and people he knew. There were celebrities there, people from different industries there, a huge cross-section of people. He put us up in local hotels, he catered breakfast, lunch, dinners. That was a very special time for me for many different reasons."

There is a certain irony in the fact that the actor most well-known for brutally eliminating armies of henchmen across three John Wick movies and destroying armies of Agent Smiths in The Matrix series is actually one of the nicest guys in Hollywood. It seems Reeves in real life is closer to his character from Bill and Ted than John Wick.

However, it is not only the actor's niceness that is cause for celebration among fans but also his willingness to do his own stunts. Fry went on to reveal that Reeves does indeed like to do his own stunts, but is also respectful enough of the stunt team to step aside and let the professionals take over if the director so decides.

"There was a shot where we wanted Keanu to slide up the camera and we wanted to...have the camera come right up to him. And we worked with him for a while on that one, and it's a tricky one [but] he nailed it. He did such a good job on that. It's always interesting to me when actors want to do their own stunts... when you have people who you can use and you won't know that it's not them. 'But Keanu, he completely gets that. He has never said, "I want to do that. I want to do it." He trusts Darren and [director Chad Stahelski] to make the best decision that they can and he knows that they will use him whenever they feel it's appropriate and safe."

While a fourth John Wick movie is currently in the works, Reeves will next be seen in the third Bill and Ted movie, titled Bill and Ted Face the Music, whose trailer should be dropping soon. His news comes from Metro.