What might a person be looking for in a companion? A dreamboat with a heart of gold? What about a man who makes the paper every other week for his acts of kindness? What about a man who's been on the cover of magazines for every age group from Tiger Beat to GQ? What about poor lonesome Keanu Reeves? Will he do? You betcha!

It appears that a lonesome and cash poor "Keanu Reeves" has been looking for the love of his life online, and he has a type. He's looking for a wealthy older woman to accompany him to Hollywood events, if they could just pay for their own entry fee to the tune of $2000, he'll swing by and pick them up at LAX. What a guy!

The LA Times' recently interviewed a woman named Molli Hermiston, whose poor aunt fell victim to the scam, and she still believes that she and Mr. Reeves are an item (The aunt wouldn't speak for the story.). Hermiston's aunt is in the midst of selling her home in Little Rock, Arkansas to move to Los Angeles to be with the Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure star. The faux Reeves has sent her jewelry including a necklace and some earrings, that she wears every day. The Bogus Reeves also requested the aunt send on $10,000, the word's still out on whether she sent the funds.

To see how the scam worked, Hermiston set up her phony rich older woman account and started following Keanu fan pages and, "Very quickly, five different people saying they're Keanu Reeves approached me online," she said. One of the fraudulent Johnny Utah's wanted to move over to Google Hangouts, "Due to my profession and career, I want this to be a secret between you and I." They then started asking "the sort of questions that reveal a person's wealth and status, or that might come up as part of a bank's security queries to confirm a customer's identity." It ended with pseudo Neo suggesting a Bitcoin transaction. So Romantic!

Look, we all get it. He's extensively easy on the eyes. He loves animals. He's multi-talented. We all are waiting for Keanu to reach out and invite us over. You don't have to think you're not Keanu's type, and that's why he's not giving you a buzz. You can just know that he has been in a relationship for about 3 years with artist Alexandra Grant, who illustrated his books 'Ode To Happiness' and 'Shadows,' and co-founded the publishing company X Artists' Books with him. You can know the Keanu Reeves the world has adored for decades wouldn't take it to the DM's. He might give you his seat on the subway. He might serenade a Wyld Stallyns song to you. He might jump on that speeding bus for you. He might even rob a bank for you. But, I promise, cross my heart, you'll never need his PayPal handle. This comes from AVClub.Com