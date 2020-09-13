An old video of a teenage Keanu Reeves reporting on a teddy bear convention has gone viral. Long before starring in Bill & Ted's Excellent Adventure and the John Wick franchise, Reeves was a correspondent for the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). In honor of National Teddy Bear Day, which was earlier this week, the CBC unearthed the video of Reeves at the 1984 convention and said, "Who better to honor a childhood favorite than Canada's beloved Keanu Reeves!"

Who better to honour a childhood favourite than Canada's beloved Keanu Reeves!



Happy #NationalTeddyBearDay! pic.twitter.com/7JWJKbVbqX — CBC (@CBC) September 9, 2020

In the footage, Keanu Reeves can be seen interacting with a few different teddy bears and even getting "attacked" by one. The short clip is really silly and perfect for fans of the actor who need some laughter in their lives. It's actually the first International Canadian Teddy Bear Convention that is featured in the footage, as Reeves notes. The actor says he was expecting a lot of craziness from the convention, but it looks rather tame, even though a lot of the people are very enthusiastic about teddy bears.

Keanu Reeves has become one of the biggest stars on the planet over the past few years. He has gotten to this point by being himself and only taking on the roles that he wants to do without compromise. He is applauded for his off-screen random acts of kindness just as much as he is for his work on the big screen. It seems that every few months a new story comes out about Reeves helping someone in distress, making someone's day, or even recreating a famous meme of himself. Some fans like to joke that he's even immortal.

After nearly 30 years, Keanu Reeves reunited with Alex Winter to star in Bill & Ted Face the Music. The two actors, along with franchise creators Ed Solomon and Chris Matheson, talked about wanting to do the sequel for decades, but it just never seemed like it was going to happen. Thankfully, they were able to find financial backing and the movie is now out and enjoying praise from fans and critics, thanks to the performances from Reeves and Winter, who have not skipped a beat or even aged all that much since the last time we saw them.

After wrapping The Matrix 4, Keanu Reeves will prepare for John Wick 4. Director Chad Stahelski promises that they will not hold back and has revealed that they are floating around the idea of shooting two movies back to back. Stahelski says, "The way Keanu and I approach it with our writing team is, 'Look, we have ideas, but it's not like I'm working with two sets of writers on two movies.'" The director continues, "We're going to write a really good number four. If a really good number four feels solid to Keanu and I, we'll make that one. That doesn't mean we won't plan on a five or start writing five, but we want to make sure we have a solid story." While we wait for The Matrix 4 and John Wick 4, you can watch a teenage Keanu Reeves talk teddy bears above, thanks to the CBC Twitter account.