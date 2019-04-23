Keanu Reeves is getting his own film festival in Scotland this weekend. The folks at Matchbox Cineclub have lined up a new, special event dedicated to the man behind The Matrix, Speed, John Wick and a host of other classics titled, rather appropriately, KeanuCon. Here's what the organizers have to say about the event on the official website.

"From the makers of Cage-a-rama & Weird Weekend, KeanuCon is Scotland's first Keanu Reeves film festival. Join us on Saturday 27th and Sunday 28th April 2019 at the Centre for Contemporary Art, Glasgow, to celebrate the most triumphant Wyld Stallyn himself and trace his career from babe to baba yaga."

The full lineup for the event is rather tantalizing for fans of the actor, as it spans his entire career, leading up to his most recent movie, Destination Wedding, which co-stars Winona Ryder. It dates back as far as One Step Away from 1985, which is one of the lesser-known entries in his filmography. The organizers have gone out of their way to make sure this covers any and every version of Keanu Reeves through the years.

Naturally, that means those in attendance at KeanuCon in Scotland will be treated to some of his biggest movies, such as The Matrix, both Bill & Ted movies and the first John Wick. Unfortunately, movies like Bram Stoker's Dracula, John Wick: Chapter 2 and, perhaps most egregiously, Point Break, aren't included in the lineup. Though they do have a special event called Wyld Stallions Live, which sounds like a win for Bill & Ted fans. Especially since Bill & Ted Face the Music is finally happening.

There are few actors working today who could command their very own film festival. While Keanu Reeves has hammed it up plenty on screen over the years, he's maintained a career for more than three decades and is known to be one of the true good guys in Hollywood. As such, people love him and this festival should make for a good time. And it also seems like the turnout is going to be quite good.

For anyone who is going to be in Scotland this weekend and is thinking of attending, get on it quickly. Tickets for most of the events are already sold out, as of this writing. However, there are a few select tickets left for some of the screenings. To get more information or to buy tickets, head on over to the Matchbox Cineclub website. We've also included the full event lineup for you to check out below.