Keira Knightley will not shoot nude scenes with male directors anymore. The 35-year old actress does not want to be subject to the "male gaze" while making a movie, and has had a no-nudity clause in her contract since 2015. However, that does not mean that Keira Knightley will not consider doing nude scenes again in the future. The actress stopped doing nudity after becoming a mother in 2015.

When discussing doing nude scenes again, Keira Knightley says that she will not be "in those horrible sex scenes where you're all greased up and everybody is grunting. I'm not interested in doing that." Knightley has done nude scenes in a number of movies throughout her career, but doesn't see the need to do them at all now, unless it's for a good reason. "I don't have an absolute ban [on filming nude scenes], but I kind of do with men," Knightley said. "It's partly vanity and also it's the male gaze."

Keira Knightley went on to add, "Saying that, there's times where I go, 'Yeah, I completely see where this sex would be really good in this film and you basically just need somebody to look hot,' so therefore you can use somebody else." When it comes down to it, the actress has other reasons why she doesn't want to be nude in front of a male audience any more. "Because I'm too vain, and the body has had two children now, and I'd just rather not stand in front of a group of men naked," says Knightley.

Keira Knightley recently starred in the comedy-drama Misbehaviour, which is about the 1970s women's liberation movement. As for a role that Keira Knightley would consider getting naked for, it would have to focus on being a mother. "If I was making a story that was about that journey of motherhood and body [acceptance], I feel like, I'm sorry, but that would have to be with a female filmmaker," Knightley said. You can read more about what the actress had to say about doing nude scenes below.

"If it was about motherhood, about how extraordinary that body is, about how suddenly you're looking at this body that you've got to know and is your own and it's seen in a completely different way and it's changed in ways which are unfathomable to you before you become a mother, then yeah, I would totally be up for exploring that with a woman who would understand that. But I feel very uncomfortable now trying to portray the male gaze."

If Keira Knightley ever does nude scenes again, it will most definitely be with a female director. The Atonement and Pirates of the Caribbean actress does not feel comfortable doing it any other way, and it is obviously her choice to do whatever she wants when negotiating a contract that wants her to disrobe. You can listen to the whole interview with Keira Knightley over at the Chanel Connects Podcast.