Oscar-winning filmmaker Jordan Peele has tapped Keke Palmer to star in his third movie. After helming critically-acclaimed hits Get Out and Us, Peele has been working on bringing his next vision for a feature to life with a new lead star. While no details have yet been revealed about the character she'll be playing, Deadline reports that Palmer is set to star in the untitled Jordan Peele movie which has already been given a released date for next summer by Universal Pictures.

As of now, not much else is known about the movie beyond Keke Palmer landing a lead role. Plot details are tightly under lock and key and not so much as the title has even been revealed. What we do know is that Peele will be writing and directing the movie, as he did with his previous features. He will also be producing alongside partner Ian Cooper under their Monkeypaw Productions banner as part of the company's five-year deal with Universal.

This will be one of Palmer's biggest roles to date. After breaking into the scene in the sequel Barbershop 2: Back in Business, Palmer garnered widespread acclaim for her starring role in Akeelah and the Bee. She has since appeared in movies like Madea's Family Reunion, Joyful Noise, Animal, and Hustlers. Palmer also voices Aisha in the Nickelodeon series Winx Club and has appeared in the horror shows Scream Queens and the Scream TV series. She also received a Daytime Emmy Award nomination as a co-host of Strahan, Sara and Keke.

In 2017, Peele released his first movie through Monkeypaw and Universal. Written, directed, and produced by Peele, Get Out was a box office smash hit that drew universal acclaim from critics. The unique horror film starred Daniel Kaluuya as a young Black man who uncovers his white girlfriend's disturbing secret when he visits her family. The movie was nominated for Best Picture as the Oscars and managed to pick up Peele the win for Best Original Screenplay. He may have started his career as a comedian, but Get Out instantly established Peele as one of today's best filmmakers.

Two years later, Peele followed up Get Out by releasing his next feature, Us, in theaters. Starring Lupita Nyong'o and Winston Duke, the movie follows a family targeted by a group of menacing doppelgangers. Like Get Out, Us was tremendously successful, pulling in loads of money in worldwide ticket sales with very strong critical reviews. Two big successes in a row will have a lot of attention on Peele's next project with Palmer, however that turns out to be.

Outside of the director's chair, the former Mad TV and Key & Peele comedian has also been working as a producer. He helped develop a reboot of The Twilight Zone for CBS All Access that also sees him as the host of the series. Peele also served as a producer on the upcoming Candyman reboot from director Nia Da Costa as well as the HBO series Lovecraft Country from writer Misha Green.

Universal Pictures will release Peele's movie with Palmer in the lead on July 22, 2022. This news comes to us from Deadline.